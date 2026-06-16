Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches Statewide Catch-Up Teaching Campaign To Bridge Learning Gaps In Schools

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, June 16: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to enter the next phase of education reform by launching a statewide “Catch-Up Teaching Campaign” aimed at eliminating learning gaps among children.

After strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy through the NIPUN Bharat Mission, the government's focus is now on students who, for various reasons, have fallen behind expected learning levels. To achieve this objective, a 15-day revision learning programme will be conducted for all students in July 2026, followed by special catch-up teaching sessions of 20 to 30 minutes daily in schools from August 2026 to January 2027.

Prepared in line with the spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, the initiative aims to provide academic support based on the individual learning needs of every student.

The Yogi government believes that if learning gaps are not addressed in time, students’ future academic progress may be adversely affected. Therefore, a well-planned, systematic and outcome-oriented strategy is being implemented at the school level.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, education reforms in Uttar Pradesh have evolved beyond enrolment and basic infrastructure to focus on actual learning outcomes.

Through initiatives such as the NIPUN Bharat Mission, teacher training, digital monitoring and now the Catch-Up Teaching Campaign, the government is moving towards ensuring that no child is left behind in the learning process.

This initiative is expected to become a significant step towards building a quality, inclusive and outcome-driven education system.

15-Day Revision Programme To Begin In July

The Catch-Up Teaching Campaign will not be confined to textbooks alone. It will be linked to the local environment, everyday experiences and activity-based learning. Teaching-Learning Materials (TLMs), mathematics kits, library books, charts, posters and local resources will be extensively used.

Learning interest among students will be enhanced through game-based activities, storytelling, illustrations, writing exercises, group work and participatory teaching methods.

Focus On Individual Learning Gaps And Assessment

The programme will focus on identifying and addressing students’ learning difficulties. Through error analysis, teachers will understand where and why students are lagging behind.

Approaches such as 'I Do–We Do–You Do', peer learning, pair learning and cooperative learning will be employed to build students’ confidence, collaboration and problem-solving abilities. Special care will be taken to ensure that no student feels weak, isolated or neglected.

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To make the programme outcome-oriented, students will undergo baseline and endline assessments, and their progress will be regularly documented.

ARPs, SRG members, DIET mentors and Block Education Officers will periodically review the programme. School Management Committees and parents will also be actively involved to ensure that children receive a supportive learning environment both at school and at home.