Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Transfers Education Aid To Parents Of 7.83 Lakh Students Through DBT

Financial assistance for uniforms, footwear, sweaters, school bags and stationery is being transferred directly to parents' bank accounts | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, August 20, 2026: To ensure that financial constraints do not become a barrier to children's education and that every student receives a dignified and equal opportunity in school, the Yogi Government has further strengthened the system of transferring educational assistance directly to the bank accounts of parents.

Under this initiative, the Basic Education Department is transferring funds through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the bank accounts of parents of students studying in Classes 1 to 8 in schools run by the Basic Education Department. The assistance is meant for the purchase of prescribed uniforms, shoes and socks, sweaters, school bags, and stationery for students.

This initiative of the Uttar Pradesh Government is a significant step towards ensuring equal educational opportunities, an improved schooling experience, and dignified education for crores of students across the state. By transferring assistance directly to parents through DBT, the government has strengthened a more transparent and effective benefit delivery system while ensuring that children receive essential educational resources from the very beginning of the academic session.

Funds Transferred In Phases

The programme was formally launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an event held in Varanasi on July 8, 2026. On the occasion, funds were transferred through DBT to the bank accounts of parents of nearly 1.10 crore students.

The initiative accelerated efforts to ensure that children receive the necessary educational resources from the start of the academic session.

As part of the programme's continued implementation, the prescribed amount has been transferred through DBT in the second phase to the bank accounts of parents of 7.83 lakh students. The amount will be credited to the respective accounts shortly.

This will help ensure the timely procurement of the prescribed educational materials for eligible students.

Focus On Dignified Schooling

The state government's objective is not merely to provide financial assistance but to ensure a respectful, equal, and dignified schooling experience for every child.

Attending school in the prescribed uniform, having access to shoes, socks, and sweaters, and being equipped with school bags and stationery helps boost students' confidence. It also strengthens regular attendance and creates a more conducive learning environment.

By transferring funds directly into parents' bank accounts through the DBT system, the scheme ensures transparency, accountability, and timely delivery of benefits.

The department is continuously monitoring the DBT process at all levels to ensure that eligible parents receive benefits on time and that the sanctioned amount is properly utilised for the welfare of students.

Quote

"The Yogi Government's goal is to provide every child in the state with equal opportunities and a dignified schooling experience. The transfer of assistance directly into parents' bank accounts through DBT has strengthened transparency and accountability in the system. It is helping ensure that children receive essential educational resources from the very beginning of the academic session." - Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education