Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt To Plant 3.83 Crore Saplings Along 13 Rivers Under Plantation Mahakumbh-2026 | X-@myogiadityanath

Lucknow, July 7: Under Plantation Mahakumbh-2026, the Yogi Government will undertake large-scale plantation along the banks of 13 major rivers in Uttar Pradesh. Plantation will be carried out along the banks of the Ganga, Yamuna, Gomti, Saryu, and several other major rivers. More than 79.86 lakh saplings will be planted across 4,495.72 hectares along the Ganga, while the highest number of 647 locations have been identified along the Yamuna for plantation.

A total of 2,673 locations have been identified within a 5 km radius of the river banks, where more than 3.83 crore saplings will be planted over more than 22,240 hectares.

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Plantation along river banks

On the directions of CM Yogi, plantation will be undertaken along the river banks. Under the Aviral Dhara Plantation Programme, the highest number of saplings will be planted along the banks of the Yamuna River.

More than 1 crore, 8 lakh, 18 thousand saplings will be planted across 6,531.77 hectares at 647 locations in the Yamuna catchment area.

Similarly, saplings will be planted across 4,495.72 hectares at 603 locations along the Ganga River. More than 79.86 lakh saplings will be planted along its banks.

This plantation has been proposed in the forest divisions along the Ganga, including Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Kashi Wildlife, and Ballia.

Aviral Dhara Plantation details

Aviral Dhara Plantation to be undertaken near these 13 rivers

Forest Department statement

Aditi Sharma, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Publicity/Outreach), Forest Department, stated, "During Plantation Mahakumbh-2026, the Forest Department will undertake Aviral Dhara Plantation along the banks of 13 rivers across the state.

Under this, plantation will be carried out within a 5 km radius of the banks of rivers including Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and Maa Saryu.

The department has also completed preparations for planting more than 3.83 crore saplings along the river banks. Under the guidance of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Plantation Mahakumbh will be celebrated as a festival."