Sultanpur Beneficiaries Receive Cheques And Certificates As CM Yogi Launches Development Projects | X

Sultanpur, July 7: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday dedicated 99 development projects worth more than Rs 819 crore to the district. During the programme, he also distributed cheques and certificates of appreciation to beneficiaries of various schemes of the Rural Development, Industries, Labour and Animal Husbandry departments, among others.

This will provide direct benefits to eligible beneficiaries of schemes related to self-employment, livelihood and social security. The beneficiaries' faces lit up on the stage after receiving the cheques and certificates of appreciation.

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Beneficiaries of the schemes

• Mrs Anita Kumari - Received the key to a house under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).

• Mrs Seema Maurya - Distribution of a thermal printer under the Vidyut Sakhi NRLM.

• Mrs Nidhi Verma - Distribution of a thermal printer under the Vidyut Sakhi NRLM.

• Mrs Sanju Sahu - Certificate of appreciation under the BC Sakhi NRLM.

• Mrs Sadhana Devi and Nazma - Received a cheque of Rs 6 crore 13 lakh 50 thousand for 409 groups under the Self Help Group (UPSRLM).

• Mrs Pooja Pal and Rita (Group Representatives) - Received a cheque of Rs 1.40 crore.

• Mrs Reema Deva and Aradhana Jaiswal (Organisation Office-Bearers) - Received a cheque of Rs 55 lakh 50 thousand.

PM Udyami Yuva Yojana

• Aman Maurya - Received a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

• Mrs Nirmala - Received a cheque of Rs 3 lakh.

• Mr Daya Shankar Bhargava - Received a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

• Mr Karan - Received a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

Matritva, Shishu Evam Balika Madad Yojana

• Mr Laxman - Received a cheque of Rs 31 thousand.

• Mr Arun Kumar - Received a cheque of Rs 31 thousand.

• Mrs Leelawati Devi - Received a cheque of Rs 25 thousand.

• Mrs Poonam - Received a cheque of Rs 25 thousand.

Nand Baba Dugdh Yojana

• Mrs Laxmi Jaiswal - Received a cheque of Rs 5.90 lakh.

• Mr Gulab Pati Tripathi - Received a cheque of Rs 5.90 lakh.