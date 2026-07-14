Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt To Introduce 'My Health World' Programme In Schools To Promote Healthy Lifestyles

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, July 13, 2026: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is implementing a comprehensive initiative to promote health education, nutrition awareness and healthy lifestyles in schools. As part of this campaign, the Government of India's My Health World teaching-learning material will be made available in government schools, Kasturba Gandhi Girls' Schools and recognised schools.

Through this initiative, students will be educated about balanced and nutritious diets, regular physical activity, mental well-being, hygienic practices and healthy lifestyle habits.

Health Education In Schools

Director General of School Education and State Project Director Monica Rani has issued the necessary guidelines to all DIET principals, Divisional Assistant Directors of Basic Education, District Basic Education Officers, Block Education Officers and other concerned officials.

According to the directives, both Hindi and English editions of the My Health World book, along with other teaching resources, will be supplied to all government schools, Kasturba Gandhi Girls' Schools and recognised schools. These resources will be used not only during classroom instruction but also in morning assemblies, children's assemblies, parent-teacher meetings, school health programmes and other educational activities.

Teachers will also receive orientation through training sessions to ensure the effective use of these materials.

The Yogi government believes that schools are the most effective platform for developing healthy habits among children.

In line with this vision, health education, nutrition awareness and behavioural change are being integrated into school education. This initiative aims to encourage responsible health practices among students while ensuring their holistic development.

Focus On Healthy Habits

Students will be educated about balanced and nutritious diets, the harmful effects of junk food, the importance of regular yoga, sports, physical activity and maintaining a healthy daily routine.

Schools will ensure the regular conduct of sports activities as per the academic timetable. In addition, special awareness programmes on the theme 'Healthy Organs, Healthy Life' will be organised to educate children about health and the adverse effects of unhealthy lifestyles.

The guidelines place special emphasis on creating awareness among students about balanced screen time, responsible use of digital devices and the importance of getting adequate, quality sleep.

Schools will also encourage students to read library books during school hours as well as in their free time to cultivate reading habits and promote intellectual development.

Experiential Learning Activities

As part of Bagless Day activities, schools will organise health and nutrition-related project work, poster-making, drawing competitions, debates, essay writing, quizzes, role-plays, cricket, skits and other experiential learning activities.

These initiatives will help students understand health and nutrition in a practical manner and inspire them to adopt healthier lifestyles.

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Study material and digital resources developed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will be effectively utilised in schools.

Health and nutrition messages will also be widely disseminated through school notice boards, departmental WhatsApp groups, School Management Committee meetings and other appropriate communication platforms to enhance awareness among both students and parents.