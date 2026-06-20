Uttar Pradesh Gears Up For 12th International Yoga Day With Massive Student Participation Across Over 1.32 Lakh Govt Schools | AI

Lucknow, Jun 20: Around 1.43 crore students studying in over 1.32 lakh government schools and 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas across Uttar Pradesh will participate in mass Yoga sessions on June 21 as the state gears up for the 12th International Yoga Day.

Collective Yoga sessions will be held in schools across the state on International Yoga Day, with participation from students, teachers, shiksha mitras, instructors and parents. More than 78,000 girls studying in 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas will also take part in the programme.

Director of Education (Basic) Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi has been designated as the nodal officer for effective monitoring and coordination of the programmes, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Saturday.

The UP government's efforts to make Yoga a mass movement and the foundation of a healthy lifestyle will be reflected in this year's celebrations, with school campuses from villages to cities witnessing Yoga-related activities.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Basic Education Department has completed all preparations for the successful observance of International Yoga Day.

In line with the directions of the Union Ministry of AYUSH and the Ministry of Education, necessary guidelines have been issued to all Divisional Assistant Directors of Education, District Basic Education Officers and Block Education Officers across the state.

The department aims to ensure that International Yoga Day is not merely observed as a formal event but leaves a lasting message of healthy habits and a positive lifestyle among students.

According to the department's instructions, schools will organise collective Yoga practice, pranayam sessions and awareness programmes highlighting the importance of Yoga on June 21. Students will be made aware of Yoga's physical, mental and spiritual benefits.

Participation of parents and the local community will also be encouraged to extend the message of Yoga to a wider section of society.

Under the leadership of CM Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has undertaken several initiatives in recent years to integrate Yoga into school life and public health. Besides promoting regular Yoga activities in schools, the government has laid special emphasis on fostering health, discipline, concentration and positive thinking among students.

The large-scale programme on June 21 will not only strengthen Yoga's global identity but also reinforce the state's commitment to building a healthy, aware and confident younger generation, the statement said.

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