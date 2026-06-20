NEET UG 2026: NTA Issues Exam Day Guidelines, Lists Mandatory Documents & Prohibited Items

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a fresh set of exam day instructions for candidates, outlining the documents they must carry to the examination centre and the items that are strictly prohibited.

On exam day, please remember to carry your Admit Card, a valid Photo ID and 2 passport size photographs.



Arrive on time, follow the guidelines and focus on giving your best.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #NEETUG2026 #ExamGuidelines pic.twitter.com/NqhUJamxSH — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 20, 2026

In a post shared on X, the agency urged aspirants to reach their centres on time, follow all examination guidelines, and focus on their performance. The advisory comes as lakhs of students prepare to appear for India's largest undergraduate medical entrance examination.

"On exam day, please remember to carry your Admit Card, a valid Photo ID and two passport-size photographs. Arrive on time, follow the guidelines and focus on giving your best," the NTA said.

The agency also reminded students that mental health support remains available through the Tele-MANAS helpline.

Reporting time and entry rules

According to the NTA, candidates must report to their allotted examination centres within the prescribed time window.

Important timings

Reporting Time: 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM

Gate Closing Time: 1:30 PM sharp

Examination Begins: 2:00 PM

Examination Ends: 5:15 PM

Total Duration: 195 minutes

Candidates arriving after the gate closing time will not be permitted to enter the examination centre.

Documents candidates must carry

The NTA has specified the documents that candidates must bring on exam day.

Mandatory documents

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

Valid Photo Identity Proof

Two passport-size photographs

Candidates are advised to keep these documents ready in advance to avoid any last-minute issues at the examination centre.

Items strictly prohibited

The agency has also released a list of items that are not allowed inside the examination hall.

Do not carry

Mobile phones

Watches

Wallets

Food packets

Candidates found carrying prohibited items may face disciplinary action in accordance with examination rules.

NEET UG 2026 exam pattern explained

Along with the exam day advisory, the NTA has reiterated the structure of the NEET UG 2026 question paper.

The agency said the examination has been designed to maintain a balanced assessment across Physics, Chemistry and Biology while ensuring fairness for all candidates.

Subject-wise distribution

Physics: 45 questions, 180 marks

Chemistry: 45 questions, 180 marks

Biology: 90 questions, 360 marks

Overall pattern

Total questions: 180

Total marks: 720

Biology will continue to carry the highest weightage, accounting for half of the total questions in the examination.

Marking scheme remains unchanged

The NTA has clarified that the marking scheme for NEET UG 2026 remains the same.

Marking scheme

+4 marks for every correct answer

0 marks for every incorrect answer

0 marks for unanswered questions

Candidates are therefore encouraged to attempt questions carefully and avoid unnecessary guesswork.

Examination duration increased

One of the significant changes introduced this year is the increase in examination duration.

Students will now have 195 minutes to complete the paper, giving them additional time to read, analyse and answer questions.

The examination will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.

More space for rough work

The NTA has also expanded the rough-work space provided in the question booklet.

Instead of two pages, candidates will now receive four rough-work pages.

Rough work arrangement

Two pages at the beginning of the booklet

Two pages at the end of the booklet

Candidates can take question booklets home

In another candidate-friendly measure, the NTA has informed students that they will be allowed to carry their test booklets home after the examination concludes.

The agency has advised aspirants to carefully read all instructions mentioned on their admit cards and ensure full compliance with examination guidelines on the day of the test.

With NEET UG 2026 set to be held under heightened scrutiny, the NTA has emphasised punctuality, adherence to rules and proper documentation to ensure a smooth and fair examination process for all candidates.