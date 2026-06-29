Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt To Intensify Ground Monitoring Of Jal Jeevan Mission To Ensure Safe Drinking Water In Rural Areas across UP

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh reviews rural water supply systems during village-level inspection under the Jal Jeevan Mission | X - @swatantrabjp

Lucknow, June 29: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is not limiting the Jal Jeevan Mission to policy implementation alone but is also actively ensuring its effective execution on the ground. Reinforcing its commitment to providing safe drinking water to every rural household, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh will personally visit villages to inspect the actual status of tap water supply systems.

District visit schedule

As part of this special campaign, scheduled from July 15 to 25, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh will tour villages across more than a dozen districts. During the visits, he will inspect drinking water supply systems and water quality, while also interacting directly with villagers to understand their concerns and gather their suggestions. Additional Chief Secretary of the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, Anurag Srivastava, along with senior departmental officials, will accompany him throughout the campaign.

The Minister and departmental officials will also stay overnight in villages. This will facilitate direct interaction with rural residents and enable an impartial assessment of the actual implementation of the schemes.

Village engagement plan

‘Jal Arpan’ programmes will also be organised in the villages, encouraging community participation in the operation, maintenance, and protection of the rural water supply system.

On July 15 and 16, the Jal Shakti Minister will conduct surprise inspections in villages of Lalitpur, Jhansi, and Jalaun. Subsequently, on July 18 and 19, he will visit rural areas of Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, and Sonbhadra to review the functioning of drinking water supply systems. At every location, he will obtain direct feedback from villagers to assess the effectiveness of the schemes.

Yamuna cleanliness outreach

On July 24, the Jal Shakti Minister will hold a special interaction with saints in Mathura to seek their suggestions for the cleanliness and conservation of the Yamuna River. Villagers residing along the Yamuna riverbanks will also be associated with the campaign to promote public awareness and participation in river conservation efforts.

Review meeting directions

During a review meeting held on Monday at the State Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission Headquarters, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh issued clear directions that if any complaint regarding drinking water supply is received from a district, accountability will be fixed and appropriate action will be taken against the concerned Chief Engineer and Superintending Engineer.

He further instructed all Chief Engineers to personally review every project under their jurisdiction and ensure the highest standards of quality.

The Minister also directed all Chief Engineers to organise ‘Jal Arpan’ programmes in villages under their respective jurisdictions. These programmes will facilitate the handover of water supply systems to village communities while simultaneously creating awareness among rural residents about the importance of water conservation.