'FIRs Against Erring Agencies': UP Minister Acts On Bundelkhand Water Crisis | Representative Image

Lucknow: Taking cognisance of a Free Press Journal report that highlighted how residents in parts of Bundelkhand continue to walk long distances for water despite having tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh directed officials to ensure immediate repairs of damaged pipelines and warned of strict action against agencies responsible for lapses.

The minister's remarks came on Saturday evening during a review meeting on the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, where complaints regarding disruption in piped water supply were discussed.

Reacting to FPJ's June 16 report, "The Girl Must Study: A Grandmother's Walk Against Generational Thirst In Bundelkhand", Singh said FIRs would be lodged against construction companies if pipeline repairs were not completed within the stipulated time. He also warned that engineers found negligent in addressing complaints would face action.

The report had highlighted the plight of families in Banda district's Patha region, where women and children continue to fetch water from distant sources even after household tap connections were installed under the government's flagship rural drinking water programme.

Addressing the issue, the minister said some villages in the Patha and Kalinjar areas are located on elevated terrain, making water supply technically challenging. He said leakages and pipeline damage further worsen the situation and directed local officials to respond immediately to complaints and ensure repairs are carried out without delay.

"The government is sensitive to people's problems and every effort must be made to ensure uninterrupted water supply," Singh said.

The minister also pointed to earlier action taken by the government against officials accused of negligence in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission. On March 25, the state government initiated action against 26 engineers. Twelve were suspended, departmental inquiries were ordered against four, show-cause notices were issued to three and seven were transferred.

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Responding to concerns raised by BJP legislators over villages not receiving water despite the scheme's implementation, Singh maintained that most villages were receiving regular water supply and that only a limited number continued to face problems.

He said a majority of roads dug up for pipeline laying had been restored. However, in some places, roads were damaged due to rains and waterlogging, requiring further repair work.

The minister's intervention comes amid growing complaints from rural residents that while tap connections have been installed on paper, water supply remains irregular or absent in several villages, forcing families to continue relying on traditional sources and long daily walks for water.