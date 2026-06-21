Ram Mandir Donations Under Scanner: SIT Report On Alleged Irregularities Likely Before CM Yogi Today | X/DD News

Lucknow: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in donations received at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is expected to submit its report to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, according to government sources. The report is likely to form the basis for action against those found responsible for alleged financial irregularities and administrative lapses.

The SIT returned to Lucknow on Saturday after a six-day investigation in Ayodhya. Sources said the inquiry has raised questions about the role of trustee Anil Mishra and construction aide Gopal Rao in the handling and monitoring of temple donations. The role of Tinnu Yadav, considered close to Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, along with donation-counting personnel and some bank employees, has also come under scrutiny.

According to sources, investigators found evidence suggesting weaknesses in the system used to count, monitor and deposit donations. CCTV footage reportedly showed instances of cash being diverted during the counting process. The SIT is also examining claims that some footage may have been deleted.

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The investigation began after allegations of theft in temple offerings surfaced on June 6. On June 13, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust sought an SIT inquiry, following which the state government constituted the panel. The team reached Ayodhya on June 15 and carried out extensive questioning of trust officials, bank personnel, counting staff and other individuals linked to the process.

Sources said the probe has also focused on donated jewellery, including gold, silver and diamond-studded ornaments. Investigators are examining whether discrepancies exist in inventory records and whether valuables worth crores of rupees may have been misappropriated. No official findings have been released so far.

The SIT, comprising Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Lucknow Range IG Kiran S and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan, is understood to have questioned around 150 people during the investigation. Sources said the role of nearly 30 individuals has come under scrutiny and statements of 17 key witnesses have been recorded.

Investigators reportedly conducted three days of questioning of Tinnu Yadav. According to sources, he and several other witnesses referred to the roles of Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao in the arrangements related to counting and depositing donations. These statements have brought both individuals within the ambit of the inquiry.

Read Also SIT Begins Probe Into Alleged Donation Irregularities At Ram Temple In Ayodhya

The probe has also taken note of allegations of commission-taking in temple-related construction works. Retired engineer Deenanath Verma, who was associated with monitoring aspects of the Ram Mandir project, recently alleged that a contractor engaged in aluminium work for an office building inside the temple complex was asked to pay a 40 per cent commission. He claimed project estimates were inflated to accommodate the alleged demand and that he had raised the issue with trust authorities.

Sources said Verma and other witnesses have submitted documents and material to the SIT, which is examining the allegations as part of its inquiry.

The SIT is also believed to have suggested measures to improve transparency, including stronger auditing mechanisms, enhanced oversight of donation counting, transparent recruitment procedures and appointment of an executive officer on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration.

Neither the SIT nor the Uttar Pradesh government has issued an official statement on the findings of the investigation. The contents of the report and any subsequent action are expected to become clear after it is placed before the Chief Minister.