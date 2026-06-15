SIT Begins Probe Into Alleged Donation Irregularities At Ram Temple In Ayodhya | X/DD News

Ayodhya: The controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in donations and offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has intensified, with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formally beginning its probe in the temple town. The three-member SIT, constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, has arrived in Ayodhya to investigate claims of embezzlement and financial misconduct linked to devotees’ contributions.

According to officials, the investigation will focus on tracing the money trail and identifying whether funds collected through offerings and donations were misappropriated or diverted. The SIT has reportedly been tasked with submitting its findings within a fixed timeframe, making the probe one of the most closely watched investigations in recent months.

The issue gained national attention after allegations surfaced regarding discrepancies in the handling of temple donations. Reports of cash recoveries and suspected financial irregularities involving former employees further fueled demands for a detailed inquiry.

The investigation has also sparked political reactions. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the SIT probe, calling it an “insult to Sanatan Dharma,” while questioning the need for such an inquiry into one of Hinduism’s most revered religious institutions. The state government, however, has defended the move as a necessary step to ensure transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, the matter has reached the judicial arena as a petition seeking an independent investigation into the alleged donation irregularities has reportedly been submitted before the Supreme Court.

As investigators begin scrutinizing records, transactions, and individuals connected to the case, the SIT’s findings are expected to play a crucial role in determining whether the allegations point to isolated misconduct or a larger financial scandal. For now, all eyes remain on Ayodhya as the high-profile probe unfolds.