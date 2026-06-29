Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt To Advance Evidence-Based Education Reforms At State-Level Seminar In Lucknow On Tuesday

Education experts and teachers gather in Lucknow for a state-level seminar on evidence-based reforms and classroom learning improvement. | ANI

Lucknow, June 29: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is rapidly advancing a strategy that not only focuses on the implementation of education reforms but also emphasizes evidence-based policymaking, effective classroom teaching, and continuous improvement in learning outcomes. On Tuesday, the Basic Education Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with the Language and Learning Foundation (LLF), will organize a one-day state-level dialogue and seminar on the Teaching and Learning Practices Survey (TLPS) Report 2025, Uttar Pradesh.

The central theme of the event is 'From Policy to Practice: A Dialogue,' with the objective of translating evidence into implementation and ensuring that education reforms reach classrooms directly.

Key stakeholders to participate

The seminar will be chaired by Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Basic and Secondary Education. It will bring together education policymakers, senior administrative officials, academic experts, SRG members, ARPs, BEOs, teachers, and representatives of partner organizations.

The discussions will focus on effective teaching methodologies, learning improvement, and future educational strategies at the state level.

Release of TLPS report

The highlight of the seminar will be the release of the TLPS Uttar Pradesh State Report 2025. The Language and Learning Foundation (LLF) will present the findings, key insights, and recommendations from its statewide study conducted under the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme. These findings will help shape strategies to further strengthen teaching and learning processes in schools.

Focus on teaching practices

The seminar will feature discussions on ten key effective teaching practices. It will also focus on catch-up strategies to bridge learning gaps, academic reforms based on PARAKH assessment findings, and evidence-based decision-making systems. In addition, participants will deliberate on future strategies for NIPUN Uttar Pradesh 2.0.

Teachers to share experiences

National and State Award-winning teachers will share their innovative classroom practices and teaching experiences during the seminar. SRGs, ARPs, BEOs, and other academic leaders will also present their experiences, alongside real-life success stories emerging from classrooms across the state. These insights will help formulate strategies for scaling up effective teaching practices.

Education reform push

At a time when Uttar Pradesh is actively implementing the NIPUN Bharat Mission, strengthening teacher capacity, promoting activity-based learning, expanding the use of digital resources, and improving school quality, this state-level dialogue assumes special significance.

The strategies developed through the convergence of evidence-based policymaking, effective teaching practices, and ground-level experiences are expected to accelerate education reforms and further strengthen a high-quality, outcome-oriented, and child-centric education system across Uttar Pradesh.