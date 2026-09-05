Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Strengthens Teacher Training System, Assigns Senior Lecturers Principal Charge In 17 DIETs

Senior lecturers have been entrusted with leading DIETs across Uttar Pradesh as the state seeks to strengthen teacher training and academic support | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, September 5, 2026: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is continuously strengthening the teacher training system along with improving the quality of school education.

In this regard, Yatindra Kumar, Special Secretary, Basic Education Department, has issued a letter to the Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Uttar Pradesh, directing necessary action for assigning charge of the post of Principal to senior lecturers in 17 District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) on the basis of seniority. Along with this, three senior lecturers have been assigned additional charge of the post of Principal in the DIETs of Etah, Etawah, and Mau.

According to the letter issued by the Special Secretary of the Yogi Government, after due consideration by the Government, it has been decided to assign charge of the post of Principal to the concerned senior lecturers for the smooth functioning of the DIETs. The Director, SCERT, has been directed to ensure that the concerned officers are given charge and that all necessary follow-up action is completed.

DIETs To Strengthen Teacher Training

DIETs are an important component of the state’s teacher training system. These institutions play a vital role in teacher training, capacity building, academic support, and effectively advancing innovations in school education. In such a situation, providing effective leadership to DIETs is an important initiative towards institutionally strengthening the teacher training system.

17 Senior Lecturers Given Charge

As per the Government’s directions, those assigned responsibility include Rajesh Kumar Singh (Bahraich), Ram Pratap Singh (Shrawasti), Vinod Kumar (Hamirpur), Muktesh Kumar (Firozabad), Sanjay Kumar (Farrukhabad), Nawab Verma (Hathras), Deepak Srivastava (Lalitpur), Ashwani Pratap Singh (Jalaun), Vishwadeepak Tripathi (Chandauli), Vimlesh Kumar Tripathi (Mirzapur), Ms Riddhi Pandey (Sonbhadra), Sunil Kumar (Ballia), Kuldeep Narayan Singh (Deoria), Dinanath (Kushinagar), Narendra Singh (Sant Kabir Nagar), Ashish Chauhan (Shahjahanpur), and Nandit Kumar (Jhansi).

Additional Charge In Three DIETs

Among the three senior lecturers/officers who have been assigned additional charge, the letter directs necessary action for assigning Aradhya Upadhyay, Senior Lecturer, DIET Aligarh, additional charge of DIET Etah; Atul Kumar Singh, District Inspector of Schools, Etawah, additional charge of DIET Etawah; and Atul Kumar Tiwari, Senior Lecturer, DIET Mau, additional charge of the post of Principal, DIET Mau.