Uttar Pradesh: ₹7.17-Crore Sports Science And Injury Management Centre Coming Up At Lucknow Sports College

The upcoming Lucknow centre will offer athletes specialised injury treatment, rehabilitation, physiotherapy and sports performance support | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, September 5, 2026: The Yogi Government is taking another significant step towards providing better training and state-of-the-art medical facilities to sports talent in Uttar Pradesh. A Sports Science and Injury Management Centre is being established at Guru Gobind Singh Sports College in the state capital, Lucknow.

This will be the first such centre in the state where scientific and specialist facilities for athletes' fitness, treatment of sports-related injuries, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, nutrition, mental health, and improvement of sports performance will be available under one roof.

After the construction of the centre, athletes in the state will not have to turn to other states for the treatment of sports-related injuries and modern rehabilitation.

There is a plan to provide state-of-the-art medical and sports science facilities of national and international standards here. This will enable athletes to receive timely treatment and make their recovery and return-to-play process more effective.

Integrated Sports Injury Care

The objective of the Sports Science and Injury Management Centre is not only to treat injured athletes but also to conduct regular scientific assessment of their physical capabilities and continuously improve their performance.

At the centre, athletes will receive facilities for physiotherapy, sports science-based training, nutritional counselling, and guidance related to mental health.

Through this, scientific assessment of athletes' fitness will be carried out and training and recovery strategies can be prepared according to their needs. Arrangements will be made to provide athletes with assistance under expert supervision from post-injury rehabilitation to their return to the field.

For the establishment of the Sports Science and Injury Management Centre, approval of Rs 716.77 lakh (Rs 7.17 crore) has been granted by the government. Through the project, a strong support system related to modern medical care, rehabilitation, and sports science is being developed for athletes.

Until now, there has been no such centre in Uttar Pradesh. There is also a proposal to provide treatment facilities to people from outside. By paying a fee, members of the general public will also be able to receive treatment and rehabilitation for their injuries.

Seven Advanced Treatment Machines

For the treatment and recovery of athletes, arrangements are being made for seven major state-of-the-art devices at the centre. These include a Whole Body Cryotherapy Chamber, Radial Shockwave Therapy Device, TECAR therapy equipment, Pneumatic Compression Therapy Unit, Combo Pain Management Electrotherapy Unit, Class-4 Therapeutic Laser System, and Focused Shockwave Therapy Unit.

The Whole Body Cryotherapy Chamber facility will provide an electrically operated cryotherapy chamber instead of one using liquid nitrogen. It will have a temperature range of -120°C to -140°C.

Meanwhile, the Radial Shockwave Therapy Device will be capable of delivering high-frequency impulses of up to 20 Hz through two integrated compressors. Its design has been described as modern and easy to use.

The TECAR therapy equipment will provide deep tissue treatment through high-frequency electrotherapy. Through this, various treatment systems will be available, including facilities for the treatment of wounds, tendons, ligaments, joints, and muscles.

Equipment For Recovery And Rehabilitation

Through the Pneumatic Compression Therapy Unit, simultaneous treatment of both legs, arms, waist, and various parts of the body will be possible. It will be useful in athletes' recovery and rehabilitation.

The Combo Pain Management Electrotherapy Unit will provide electrostimulation facilities in synchronous, alternate, isolated, and sequential channel modes. Through this, various current therapies such as galvanic, faradic, Trabert, ultra rise, high volt, micro current, and TENS will be available.

The Class-4 Therapeutic Laser System will have a 2-inch or larger backlit touchscreen display and a Class-4 GaAlAs diode laser source. It will have a minimum output capacity of 10 watts or more.

The Focused Shockwave Therapy Unit will be useful in the treatment of myofascial trigger points, back pain, and neck pain. It will also assist in the treatment of conditions such as calcific tendinopathy.

Construction And Equipment Procurement

The civil construction work of the Sports Science and Injury Management Centre is currently in progress. At the same time, the implementing agency has completed the tender process for the procurement of state-of-the-art medical and sports science equipment. Following the tender process, action for the purchase of equipment will be initiated.

A target has been set to complete the project within one year from the date of commencement of work. After the centre is ready, athletes will have access to an integrated facility for treatment, recovery, and performance enhancement.

This centre will be developed not only for athletes but also as a platform for capacity building for coaches, sports officials, and experts associated with sports science.

Training and capacity development facilities will be available here, enabling human resources associated with sports to gain better knowledge of modern scientific techniques and injury management.

Sports Science Centre Called Significant Initiative

" The state government is continuously working to provide athletes with better training along with state-of-the-art medical and sports science facilities. The Sports Science and Injury Management Centre is an important initiative in this direction. This will be the first such centre in the state where facilities related to athletes' fitness, treatment of injuries, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, nutrition, mental health, and sports performance will be available in an integrated manner." - Kumar Vineet, Special Secretary, Sports Department