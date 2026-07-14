Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt schemes Help Raebareli Entrepreneur Expand Fisheries Business And Create Jobs | X

Lucknow/Raebareli, July 14: The positive impact of schemes being implemented to connect youth with self-employment and entrepreneurship in Uttar Pradesh is becoming visible at the grassroots level.

By benefiting from the policies and schemes of the Yogi government, many young people are becoming job creators rather than job seekers. The state government is focusing on promoting agriculture and allied sectors.

Schemes encouraging investment in fisheries, dairy, food processing and other village-based activities are creating new opportunities for youth. Sujit Chaudhary, who is working in the fisheries sector in Raebareli, has translated this vision of the Yogi government into reality.

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From corporate career to fisheries

Sujit Chaudhary said, "He is originally a resident of Basti district. He completed his B.Tech in 2005 and later joined a company. In 2007, the company sent him to the United States, where he worked for nearly 9 years."

He stated that he returned to India in 2016 and started a software venture in Noida. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to establish an agriculture-based enterprise in a rural area.

It was during this period that he decided to invest in the fisheries sector.

Commercial fish farming success

Sujit said, "In 2019, he began fish farming by taking approximately 10 hectares of land on lease in Balla village of the Maharajganj area in Raebareli district. At present, he is producing fish on a commercial scale through 23 ponds in this area. Every year, approximately 500 to 600 tonnes of fish are produced and marketed."

He stated that he has brought together more than 50 farmers and is working to increase not only his own income but also that of others through fish farming.

By eliminating middlemen and connecting directly with customers, Sujit has expanded his business. He is also producing marine shrimp, which are cultivated in saline water.

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Government support boosts enterprise

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, being implemented to promote the fisheries sector, he also received a grant of Rs 8.50 lakh in 2021.

This assistance played an important role in expanding his enterprise. He is now working on a plan to establish a Fish Hub in the same area.

The proposed Fish Hub aims to develop modern facilities, including a laboratory and training arrangements related to fisheries, which will provide local youth with opportunities for skill development and self-employment.

Initiatives by entrepreneurs like Sujit Chaudhary demonstrate that with the right policy support, technical knowledge and entrepreneurship, large-scale economic activities can be developed even in rural areas.

This model is not only helping create local employment opportunities but is also providing new strength to the rural economy.