Uttar Pradesh: Under CM Yogi’s Leadership, Gramin Aajeevika Mission Boosts Women Entrepreneurship In State | X

Lucknow, July 14: Women associated with Self-Help Groups under the Gramin Aajeevika Mission are now earning recognition abroad through organic herbal tea prepared from medicinal herbs.

This initiative, launched with encouragement from the state government and support under various schemes under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has today emerged as a successful model of women entrepreneurship.

Franchises for this 'Vidur Herbal Tea' are now being sought from countries such as the United States, England, Germany and France, while it is being ordered in large quantities in several states, including Delhi, Punjab, Odisha and West Bengal.

Women entrepreneurs lead herbal tea venture

Babita Rani of Tanda Maidas Lakhi Wala village in Kotwali Block of Bijnor says that women associated with the group are becoming self-reliant through the Yogi government's scheme.

Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, the group had started 'Vidur Herbal Tea' with a loan of Rs 1 lakh. Today, 10 women from the group jointly prepare completely organic herbal tea.

This enterprise has provided women with regular income as well as an opportunity to become self-reliant, while also creating a new source of employment in rural areas. Through this initiative, the women of the group are becoming Lakhpatis.

Natural ingredients drive demand

The biggest speciality of Vidur Herbal Tea is its natural composition. It is prepared using organic lemongrass, giloy, mulethi, jamun, raw turmeric, guava leaves, cinnamon, tulsi, green cardamom and fennel.

It is prepared in two varieties. The first is organic herbal tea made from traditional medicinal herbs, and the second is 'Arjuna Hriday Shakti', which can be prepared with both milk and water.

Then Chief Development Officer of Bijnor and presently Vice Chairman of the Varanasi Development Authority, Purn Bora connected these rural women with the schemes of the Yogi government.

He stated, "Today, these women associated with the Self-Help Group have become self-reliant and are capable of fulfilling their family responsibilities."

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Business expands across regions

The business of Vidur Herbal Tea is expanding continuously. It is being used at 35 outlets and cafes in Bijnor.

Besides this, two Vidur Herbal Tea centres are also being operated by women in Moradabad. Recently, a new Vidur Herbal Tea Centre was started near Kachahari Gate in Civil Lines, Moradabad.

Preparations are underway to open five more cafes in Moradabad soon.

Another special feature of this initiative is that all products associated with Vidur Herbal Tea are manufactured exclusively by women from Self-Help Groups.

From production to packaging and marketing, the entire responsibility rests with the women. This has not only increased their income but has also given a new identity to women-led enterprises in rural areas.

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Government schemes empower rural women

Through the National Rural Livelihood Mission being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the initiative to provide financial assistance, training and market access to Self-Help Groups has opened new opportunities for rural women.

The success of Vidur Herbal Tea is an example of how, with the benefits of government schemes, rural women can establish enterprises based on local resources that can earn recognition not only across the country but also in the international market.