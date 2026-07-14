UP Govt Highlights School Transformation Through Operation Kayakalp, Project Alankar Initiatives | X

Lucknow, July 14: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, government school education in Uttar Pradesh has undergone a remarkable transformation. The government has focused not only on increasing the number of schools but also on strengthening their quality and basic infrastructure.

Through Operation Kayakalp in the Basic Education Department and Project Alankar in the Secondary Education Department, the overall landscape of government schools has been significantly upgraded. Safe drinking water, toilets, libraries, science laboratories, smart classrooms, additional classrooms, digital resources, and modern teaching facilities have created a renewed academic environment across government schools.

Operation Kayakalp transforms basic education

Operation Kayakalp has played a crucial role in transforming council-run schools. Under the initiative, 1.32 lakh council schools have already been upgraded. While infrastructure saturation stood at 36% in 2017-18, it has now risen to over 96.30%.

The process of providing 3.42 lakh desks and benches for students is progressing rapidly. More than 1.30 lakh schools have been equipped with libraries, while thousands of schools are now operating smart classrooms.

In addition, over 4.50 lakh teachers have received Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) training, helping strengthen basic language and mathematics skills among students in the primary grades.

New initiatives for future education

To prepare schools for future educational needs, the government has launched several new initiatives. A total of 150 Mukhyamantri Model Composite Schools are being established across all 75 districts of the state, with land selection completed for 141 schools.

Alongside these, 75 Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite Schools are also being developed. Uttar Pradesh currently has 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), which are being upgraded in phases to offer education from Classes 6 to 12.

The government has also decided to establish new residential girls' schools in development blocks where KGBVs are not currently available, ensuring a safe, modern, and quality educational environment for girls.

Project Alankar boosts school infrastructure

Project Alankar has also accelerated the expansion of infrastructure in the Secondary Education Department. Uttar Pradesh has 29,216 secondary schools, including 2,460 government high schools and intermediate colleges.

The government has completed the construction of 41 new government intermediate colleges and 215 government high schools.

Approval has also been granted for 60 additional government intermediate colleges, while 280 new schools have been made operational. Infrastructure development has been completed in 2,383 government secondary schools and 590 aided secondary schools.

To strengthen digital learning, 778 ICT laboratories and 1,236 smart classrooms have been established, significantly enhancing modern teaching facilities in government secondary schools.

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PM SHRI schools and quality education

The state has 1,722 PM SHRI Schools, comprising 1,565 schools under the Basic Education Department and 157 under the Secondary Education Department.

These schools are being developed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with special emphasis on modern learning resources, innovation-based teaching, skill development, and holistic education.

As a result, government schools are emerging as centres of quality, future-ready education.

Director General of School Education Monica Rani said, "The department's objective is not only to provide schools with strong infrastructure but also to ensure that every child receives access to quality and modern education."

She stated that Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar have transformed the identity of government schools. With improved infrastructure, trained teachers, modern technology, and innovation-driven teaching methods, students are receiving better learning opportunities.

The government's goal is to make every school in the state a centre of excellence so that every child can confidently build a brighter future.