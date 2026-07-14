Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Renames Ayodhya's Bhadarsa As Bharat Nagar To Restore Historic Identity

The Uttar Pradesh government has renamed Bhadarsa as Bharat Nagar, citing the area's historical association with Bharat Kund | File Pic [representative image]

Lucknow, July 13, 2026: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken another significant step towards preserving Ayodhya's cultural and religious heritage. The Chief Minister has renamed the town of Bhadarsa in Ayodhya district as Bharat Nagar.

Historic Identity Restored

The government's decision has been welcomed with great enthusiasm by devotees, who feel that their Sanatan faith has been accorded due respect. Bhadarsa is traditionally associated with Nandigram (present-day Bharat Kund), the sacred land where Lord Shri Ram's younger brother, Bharat, performed penance. Keeping this historical and religious significance in view, the state government has taken this decision.

When Lord Shri Ram left for his 14-year exile, his younger brother Bharat refused to accept the throne of Ayodhya. He travelled to Chitrakoot to persuade Shri Ram to return, but Lord Ram declined, honouring his father's command. Bharat then returned with Lord Ram's sacred wooden sandals (khadau), which symbolised his authority, and chose to live in a humble hut at Nandigram, away from the comforts of the royal palace.

Bharat placed Lord Ram's khadau on the royal throne and administered the kingdom for the next 14 years while living the life of an ascetic. This place is now known as Bharat Kund, and Bharat Nagar is situated near this revered site. For centuries, devotees have worshipped the entire region as the sacred land of Bharat Ji's penance.

Historical Significance Explained

According to local traditions and linguistic beliefs, Bhadarsa was not the area's original name but a form that evolved over time. It is believed that during the Ramayana era, this region formed part of Bharat Ji's sacred land of penance. Local traditions suggest that the place was originally known by names such as Bharat-Dasha, Bharat-Vaas or Bharat-Sthan. Over time, changes in local pronunciation and language are believed to have transformed Bharat into Bhadar and Dasha or Vaas into Sa, eventually resulting in the name Bhadarsa.

According to available information, during the medieval and Nawabi periods, the names of several ancient places were altered in official records or gradually changed from their original forms. It was during this period that the name Bhadarsa became established in administrative documents, causing its original Sanatan identity and direct linguistic association with Bharat Ji to gradually fade from public memory.

Considering its religious and civilisational significance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the decision in July 2026 to rename Bhadarsa as Bharat Nagar.

Tourism Development Planned

The Yogi government has consistently been working to restore the identities of places associated with India's civilisation, culture and spiritual heritage. In this context, the renaming of Bhadarsa to Bharat Nagar aims to reinforce the area's mythological and religious identity so that future generations remember it as a place symbolising Bharat Ji's sacrifice, brotherhood and unwavering adherence to righteousness.

The government is now developing the entire Bharat Nagar-Bharat Kund region as a major destination for religious tourism.