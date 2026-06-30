Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Releases ₹163.60 Lakh For Second Phase Of School Chalo Abhiyan To Achieve 100% Enrolment

Uttar Pradesh launches second phase of School Chalo Abhiyan with door-to-door outreach and enrolment drives from July 1. | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, June 30: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government has further accelerated its goal of providing quality education to every child by releasing a financial limit of Rs 163.60 lakh for the second phase of the School Chalo Abhiyan. With the objective of ensuring 100 per cent enrolment in the new academic session 2026–27, a special campaign will be conducted in all development blocks across the state from July 1 to 15.

Statewide Enrolment Drive Planned

According to the guidelines issued by Director General of School Education Monica Rani, the objective of the campaign is to connect every out-of-school child with the mainstream of education, ensure the re-enrolment of dropout children and transform enrolment into a movement driven by broad public participation.

As per the directions, all District Basic Education Officers, District Coordinators (Samagra Shiksha) and Block Education Officers have been instructed to ensure effective implementation of the campaign.

Active participation of Gram Panchayats, Urban Local Bodies, School Management Committees, Self-Help Groups, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, voluntary organisations and public representatives will be ensured so that schools can reach every eligible child.

Focus On Dropout Students

Following comprehensive education reforms in the state such as the NIPUN Bharat Mission, Vidyalaya Kayakalp, Balvatika, teacher capacity enhancement and learning quality improvement, the second phase of the School Chalo Abhiyan will provide fresh momentum to these efforts.

With a financial limit of Rs 163.60 lakh, this state-wide campaign is being regarded as an important initiative towards achieving the universal goal of education and ensuring that no child remains deprived of schooling.

During the campaign, out-of-school children will be identified through door-to-door outreach, surveys at the village and ward levels and local records. Such children will be enrolled on a priority basis, and continuous interaction with their parents will be maintained to ensure their regular attendance.

Public Awareness Activities

Under the campaign, Prabhat Pheris, enrolment rallies, door-to-door outreach, parent meetings, Gram Sabha meetings, school Praveshotsav, special enrolment camps and other public awareness activities will be organised. The objective is to enhance social awareness about education and encourage every family to ensure the regular enrolment of their children in schools.

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The government has directed that funds be utilised in accordance with prescribed norms, with transparency and within the stipulated timeline to ensure maximum impact of the campaign.