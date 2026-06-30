15-Year-Old Held For Threatening To Blow Up Gorakhnath Temple, CM; Released After Inquiry

Gorakhpur: A bomb threat targeting the Gorakhnath Temple and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister triggered a major security alert in Gorakhpur after a late-night phone call was made to the DIG's office. Police traced the caller to a 15-year-old boy from Kushinagar district and later released him after finding that he was mentally disturbed.

According to police, the teenager, identified as Anshu Kharwar of Balua Takiya village under Patharwa police station limits, called the DIG Gorakhpur around midnight on Monday and threatened to blow up the Gorakhnath Temple and the Chief Minister.

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The call created panic in the police department, following which Gorakhpur police launched an immediate investigation under the supervision of Inspector Neeraj Rai. Using mobile location tracking, officers traced the caller to Kushinagar district.

A joint team of Gorakhpur and Patharwa police reached the village around 3 am on Tuesday and detained the teenager from his home. During questioning, police found that he was mentally unstable and allegedly addicted to intoxicants.

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Officials said the boy had also made similar threats in 2025 on three occasions, warning that he would blow up the Shri Ram Temple. On those occasions too, he was released after his mental condition was taken into consideration.

Villagers told police that the teenager's parents have been living separately due to a long-standing dispute, and he stays with his 70-year-old grandmother while spending much of his time wandering around the area.

Patharwa SHO Pravindra Kumar Rai said the boy was taken by the Gorakhpur police team for questioning and was later brought back home and released after necessary inquiries were completed.