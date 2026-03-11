Mumbai Police Nab Man Behind Fake NSG Call Warning Of Chemical Attack On PM Modi | Representational Image

Mumbai: After evading authorities for nearly seven years by changing SIM cards and concealing his whereabouts, a 29-year-old man has been arrested by the DB Marg Police Station for making a hoax threat call to the National Security Guard (NSG) control room in New Delhi.

The accused, Kashinath Gunadhar Mandal, a native of Narayanpura village in Dumka district, Jharkhand, was apprehended from Jijamata Nagar in Abhyudaya Nagar, Kalachowki, Mumbai, after execution of a non-bailable warrant. The incident dates to July 27, 2018, when Mandal allegedly called the NSG control room at around 5.33 pm and falsely claimed, “PM sahib ke upar chemical attack honewala hai.”

The police said the call aimed to create fear in society and potentially spark communal tension. A case was registered under Sections 505(2), 505(1), and 182 of the Indian Penal Code at DB Marg Police Station. Mandal was initially arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad but released on bail. He later skipped court appearances, prompting the warrant. Efforts to trace him included a visit to his Jharkhand village, where his family did not cooperate.

A tip-off that he had returned to Mumbai led investigators to Kalachowki, where he was working on water supply in a building. Following Supreme Court guidelines, he was taken into custody. During interrogation, Mandal confessed he had a strong desire to meet the Prime Minister, had written several letters without reply, and made the call hoping to attract attention for a meeting.

He previously worked as a security guard and in small jobs at mobile shops and medical stores. The operation was led by the crime detection team, including PSI Taware and PSI Ajeem Shaikh. Mandal is being produced before the court.

