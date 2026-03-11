Mumbai Crime: 28-Year-Old Falooda Vendor Stabbed To Death In Mankhurd Knife Attack, CCTV Captures Incident

A falooda vendor was fatally stabbed in Mankhurd’s Mandala area as CCTV footage captured the brutal evening attack | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 10: A 28-year-old falooda vendor was brutally murdered in a knife attack in the Mandala area of Mankhurd on Monday evening, sending shockwaves across the locality. The victim has been identified as Wahid alias Sonu Masibulla Shaikh.

Attack captured on CCTV

According to the police, the incident occurred around 5 pm on the 30-Foot Road in front of Al Madina Hotel. Shaikh was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by a person known to him.

Officials said the assault was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area, which has helped investigators gather crucial evidence. The shocking attack created panic among residents and shopkeepers nearby.

Victim dies during treatment

After the attack, locals immediately informed the police and rushed the injured Shaikh to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Also Watch:

Police register murder case

Mankhurd police have registered a case of murder and launched a detailed investigation to identify and arrest the accused. Further probe in the case is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/