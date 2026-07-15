Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Pushes Textile Growth With Investment, Welfare Schemes | X

Lucknow, July 15: During Bharat Tex-2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Textile Industry, Khadi and Village Industries, Silk Industry, Handloom and Textiles Rakesh Sachan said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as the country's leading textile hub by combining its rich heritage of traditional weaving with modern industrial development.

He asserted that, based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5F Vision (Farm to Fiber, Fiber to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign), the state government is giving new momentum to investment, employment, innovation, and exports. He added that the Yogi government's Textile and Garmenting Policy and weaver welfare schemes have given Uttar Pradesh a new identity on the global textile map.

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Rakesh Sachan stated that Uttar Pradesh has been the centre of a rich handloom tradition for centuries. He said that around 1.91 lakh handloom weavers in the state are earning recognition in India and abroad through their art and skill. He noted that Banarasi sarees, Lucknow's Chikankari, Bhadohi's carpets, Sitapur's rug, and home textile products from Meerut and Baghpat have become the identity of Uttar Pradesh in the global market. He further highlighted that, along with traditional products, the state is also advancing rapidly in technical textiles and the modern garmenting sector.

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He said that attractive incentives are being provided to investors through the Uttar Pradesh Textile and Garmenting Policy-2022. Rakesh added that assistance towards land cost, exemption in stamp duty, capital subsidy, interest subsidy, and other facilities have created a favourable investment environment in the state. He said that, as a result, new investments and employment opportunities in the textile sector are increasing continuously.

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The Minister asserted that the government is continuously working for the economic and social empowerment of weavers. He stated that thousands of handloom weavers in the state are being provided electricity bill subsidies. He added that outstanding weavers are honoured with the Sant Kabir State Handloom Award and that scholarships are being provided to students of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT), Varanasi. He further said that special schemes for Scheduled Caste weavers, along with modern technology and financial assistance, are also being provided through the Mukhyamantri Handloom and Powerloom Udyog Vikas Yojana.

Rakesh Sachan remarked that the establishment of the PM MITRA Textile Park in the state will give new momentum to the textile industry. He added that the participation of Uttar Pradesh's weavers, self-help groups, cooperative societies, and entrepreneurs is being ensured in national and international trade fairs. He said that the government is helping take the state's products to the global market by providing assistance for stalls, travel, transportation, and other expenses.

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He said that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government's objective is not only to preserve traditional weaving but also to connect it with modern technology, the global market, and investment so that it reaches new heights.