Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Plans Mini Biogas Plants In 1 Lakh Rural Homes To Boost Cow Protection And Clean Energy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, June 13: Giving top priority to cow protection under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, preparations are underway to take a major step towards linking cow service with rural prosperity and clean energy. A plan has been prepared to install mini biogas plants in more than one lakh households across villages in the state.

The objective of this initiative is to promote cow protection while making rural families self-reliant in the energy sector and increasing their household savings.

The Yogi Government’s vision is to enable rural families to install mini biogas plants at their homes at a low cost and significantly reduce expenditure on cooking gas.

According to this plan of the Uttar Pradesh Gauseva Commission, mini biogas plants can be installed at a cost ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. This will not only produce clean fuel using cow dung and other organic waste but will also provide farmers with organic manure on a large scale. In addition, rural residents will get chemical-free food.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to promote cow protection, this scheme is expected to play an important role in making people in rural areas self-reliant on a priority basis. This initiative, which combines clean energy, rural self-reliance and cattle rearing, is expected to provide new strength to the rural economy.

The Uttar Pradesh Gauseva Commission has prepared a proposal in this regard. Commission Chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta said, “Once the scheme is implemented, the consumption of LPG in kitchens will decline, resulting in significant savings in household expenses.”

He said, “Through mini biogas plants, farmers will be able to produce biogas and use the slurry generated from it as organic manure. This will reduce the cost of farming and create opportunities for additional income.”

Under this scheme, a large number of rural families will be able to install plants at their homes at a low cost. This initiative will not only give new momentum to the rural economy but also strengthen the goal of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. At the same time, by linking cow protection with economic activities, new sources of income will be created for cattle rearers.

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Uttar Pradesh Gauseva Commission Chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta said, “This ambitious initiative of the Yogi Government is developing a new model of ‘Prosperity through Cow Service’ in Uttar Pradesh, where cow protection, clean energy and rural self-reliance will progress together.”