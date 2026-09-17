Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Plans Bharat Taxi Expansion To All 75 Districts, Villages With Zero Commission, No Surge Pricing

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, September 16, 2026: A major revolution is set to come in travel facilities for the people of the state. Under this, the Double Engine government will provide a major facility to the people of the state. ‘Bharat Taxi’ model, currently active in Lucknow-Kanpur, is being prepared for expansion to other districts soon. In the coming period, this facility will be extended to all 75 districts. The plan is to take this facility from cities to villages through Primary Agricultural Credit Societies. Yogi government will soon provide this facility to the people of the state. A special feature is that all three types of services, bike, auto and cab, will be available.

Statewide Expansion Underway

At the Chief Minister's instructions, preparations are underway to give this cooperative taxi model a statewide form. A key feature will be zero-commission, no-surge pricing for travellers, along with a concept of making drivers stakeholders in the business. Along with cities, this model will also be taken to villages.

There is a plan to take ‘Bharat Taxi’ model to all districts of Uttar Pradesh. This initiative is significant at a time when people need local transport options for commuting within a district and between districts, as well as for reaching railway stations, bus stations, airports, hospitals, markets, or any other location. Expanding the Bharat Taxi model to provide a uniform taxi option across different parts of the state will widen the range of facilities available to ordinary travellers.

Preparing to take the model launched from Lucknow to all 75 districts of the state means efforts will focus on bringing taxi services to the district level instead of limiting them to the capital or major cities. This will give people in smaller cities an additional option for organised taxi service.

No-Surge Pricing For Travellers

The most important aspect of this model for travellers is no-surge pricing. Sudden fare increases when taxi demand rises affect travellers' budgets. In such situations, the no-surge arrangement aims to give ordinary people an option free from sudden fare hikes. In other words, a person choosing a taxi will have a model with no provision for surge pricing based on peak demand. This will be particularly useful for travellers who need to travel during crowded hours for essential work.

In Bharat Taxi model, the facility is not limited to travellers alone. The concept of giving taxi-driving sarathis a stake in the system is also an important part of it. Under the zero-commission model, instead of deducting a per-trip platform commission from the driver’s earnings, the company will work to connect the driver with the business through a cooperative system.

Drivers To Become Stakeholders

The person driving the taxi will move towards becoming a stakeholder in the business rather than remaining merely a service provider. This is also important for travellers because a strong, sustainable driver network is crucial to the availability and continuity of any taxi service.

The scope of this scheme is not limited to district headquarters. The plan is to take the Bharat Taxi model to villages through PACS, that is, Primary Agricultural Credit Societies. In rural areas, where taxi or cab options are limited, this system can become a new means of local transport. The availability of taxis at the local level is likely to increase for people travelling to and from hospitals, markets, railway stations, bus stands, or district headquarters.

Along with this, local self-employment opportunities related to vehicle operations will also develop in villages. Connecting transport services with the network of cooperative institutions will strengthen this wider reach.

Taxi Services To Reach Villages

The proposed expansion of Bharat Taxi is a model that will benefit both travellers and sarathis. On one hand, the public will get a new taxi service option with zero commission and no-surge pricing; on the other, drivers will have a stake in the business. The Yogi government’s main focus now is to take this model from Lucknow to all 75 districts and villages of the state. Soon, taxi service options will expand from the capital to smaller districts and rural areas.

From the perspective of the general public, its greatest significance is that another better and safer travel option will become available. With transparent fares, no-surge pricing, and expanded service reach, travellers will be able to choose an option that fits their needs and budget. With the expansion of ‘Bharat Taxi’, people in different parts of the state will have a new, better transport option.