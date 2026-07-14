Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Opens ₹4,500 Crore Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, Cuts Travel Time To 35-45 Minutes

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway has opened to the public, reducing travel time between the two cities to as little as 35 minutes | X

Lucknow, July 13, 2026: Another historic chapter was added on Monday, July 13, to Uttar Pradesh's rapidly developing modern infrastructure under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The 63-km Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway (National Expressway-6), connecting the state capital, Lucknow, with the industrial city of Kanpur, has been dedicated to the public following its inauguration.

With the opening of the expressway, the long-standing problem of traffic congestion between the two cities has been resolved. Earlier, the journey used to take two-and-a-half to three hours, but it can now be completed in just 35 to 45 minutes.

Project Milestone Achieved

The foundation of this 63-km expressway, built with approximately 1,648 days of dedicated effort, modern technology and meticulous planning, was laid in 2018. Considering the continuously increasing traffic between Lucknow and Kanpur, hours-long traffic jams and journey times of up to three hours, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared at an estimated cost of around Rs 4,500 crore. The objective of the project was to provide world-class, safe and fast connectivity between the two major cities.

In March 2019, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone of the project. Subsequently, in December 2020, the Central Government accorded it the status of National Expressway-6 (NE-6) in view of its importance. With this, it moved towards becoming the country's first expressway fully equipped with AI and modern traffic management systems. To expedite construction, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) divided the project into two packages, with the construction work entrusted to PNC Infratech.

The first package comprised an approximately 18-km elevated section connected to the Amausi and Shaheed Path area of Lucknow. Despite challenges such as dense population, traffic and land acquisition, engineers successfully completed this complex section using modern technology. The second package comprised an approximately 45-km greenfield section developed on new land. The route passes through 11 villages in Lucknow and 31 villages in Unnao.

After completion of land acquisition, construction on this section gathered pace in 2022. By October 2025, the 45-km greenfield section had been fully completed. By the early months of 2026, work on the final girders and ramps of the Lucknow package had reached 99 per cent completion. A trial run was conducted in June 2026.

Advanced Technology Features

The biggest feature of the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is its state-of-the-art technology. Automated Machine Guidance Construction Systems were extensively used during road construction. Machines operated through computer- and satellite-based technology made the construction more precise, stronger and more durable. This significantly improved construction quality while considerably reducing the possibility of human error. Another major feature of the expressway is its Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system. No conventional toll plazas have been constructed.

Vehicles will be able to travel at speeds of up to 120 kmph without stopping, while toll charges will be deducted automatically through Advanced FASTag and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology. This will save travel time, reduce fuel consumption and completely eliminate traffic congestion at toll plazas.

From the perspective of safety as well, this expressway ranks among the country's most modern road corridors. More than 80 high-definition cameras, 16 Video Incident Detection Systems and speed radars have been installed along the entire 63-km stretch. If a vehicle exceeds the prescribed speed limit, an automatic challan will be generated directly from the control room.

Equal importance has also been given to environmental conservation in the project. With the support of the Forest Department, more than 46,000 saplings have been planted along both sides of the expressway to provide travellers with the experience of a beautiful green corridor.

Major Boost To Connectivity

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will provide the greatest benefit to lakhs of commuters. Every day, thousands of working professionals, students, traders, entrepreneurs and employees associated with industrial units travel between the two cities.

With the opening of the six-lane (expandable to eight lanes in the future) Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, travel time between the two cities has been reduced from two-and-a-half to three hours to just 35 to 45 minutes. The modern expressway will provide fresh momentum to the proposed State Capital Region, industrial development, investment, faster freight movement and regional connectivity.