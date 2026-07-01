Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Approving Rs 7,145 Crore Kanpur-Kabrai Highway Project | File Pic

Lucknow, July 1: Uttar Pradesh has received a major boost towards improved road connectivity and industrial development. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of the Kanpur-Kabrai Access-Controlled Greenfield Highway. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for approving the project, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs 7,145 crore.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this visionary decision, stating that it would further strengthen the resolve of Viksit Uttar Pradesh.

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In his post, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote, "This key project under the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor, aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, will provide seamless connectivity between the Bundelkhand Expressway and the Kanpur Ring Road. The project will make travel smoother, accelerate investment, and provide a strong foundation for the region's industrial development."

The 117.7-km-long four-lane access-controlled Greenfield Highway, to be developed as part of National Highway-34, has been designed for future expansion to six lanes. Once completed, the travel time between Kanpur and Kabrai, which currently takes around three and a half hours, will be reduced to approximately one and a half hours.

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The highway will provide faster and smoother connectivity between Kanpur, Kabrai, Sagar, Bhopal, and other parts of Madhya Pradesh. It will strengthen the linkage between Uttar Pradesh's industrial hubs and the mineral, agricultural, and manufacturing regions of Madhya Pradesh, giving a significant boost to trade, industry, and freight transportation.

The project is also expected to generate substantial employment. It is estimated that the construction phase will create nearly 12 million direct and indirect person-days of employment. This will significantly enhance job opportunities for local residents as well.