Cabinet Approves ₹14,115 Crore Road Projects In Delhi And Uttar Pradesh

The Union Cabinet approved highway projects worth ₹14,115 crore to improve connectivity in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, July 1: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved highway projects in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh entailing a total investment of Rs 14,115 crore.

The construction of a six-lane road tunnel for NH-148AE, connecting the Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, in Delhi, has been approved, and the project is expected to be completed in five years, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here.

#Cabinet approves the construction of 6 Lane Road Tunnel for NH-148AE connecting Dwarka Expressway (NH 248 BB) with Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj in Delhi with a total project length of 8.1 Km and total capital cost of Rs. 6969.67 crore on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under NH… pic.twitter.com/mrv8dDk6wY — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 1, 2026

The 8.1-km project will be developed at a total capital cost of Rs 6,969.67 crore.

Besides, the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its nod for the construction of the 117.7-km four/six-lane access-controlled Kanpur-Kabrai section of NH-34 in Uttar Pradesh.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 7,145.14 crore.

Delhi Tunnel Project Approved

According to an official statement, the six-lane tunnel project connecting the Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, will provide faster connectivity between West and South Delhi, linking UER-II/Dwarka Expressway to Vasant Kunj in South Delhi.

It will ease traffic from Gurugram, Dwarka, IGI Airport and West Delhi towards South Delhi, the statement said.

A 1.98-km section of the tunnel will pass beneath the Southern Ridge Forest.

The statement said the underground twin-tube tunnel minimises surface disruption while preserving the ridge.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is also proposing an elevated corridor between AIIMS and Mahipalpur. This link will connect the tunnel to the Barapullah elevated road, thereby connecting West Delhi and South Delhi with East Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida, it added.

Kanpur-Kabrai Corridor Cleared

According to a separate official statement, the construction of a four/six-lane access-controlled greenfield highway project on the Kanpur-Kabrai section of NH-34 will form a key segment of the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor under the National Highways (O) Programme.

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The project will provide seamless, high-speed connectivity between Kanpur and Kabrai while strengthening onward connectivity to Sagar, Bhopal and other parts of Madhya Pradesh, thereby creating a modern access-controlled economic corridor linking the industrial and commercial centres of Uttar Pradesh with the mineral-rich, manufacturing and agricultural regions of Madhya Pradesh.

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