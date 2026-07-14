Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Launches OTR System To Make Recruitment Process Faster, Transparent | AI Representational Image

Lucknow, July 14: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has introduced a major convenience for aspirants preparing for government jobs by launching a One-Time Registration (OTR) system through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) from July 14, 2026.

The facility is completely free of cost and will make the application process for future Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) and other recruitment examinations simpler, more transparent, and more convenient.

The initiative aims to create a technology-driven, faster, and candidate-friendly recruitment system.

How the OTR system works

Under the OTR system, candidates will need to enter their personal details only once. The same information will automatically be available for future recruitment applications, eliminating the need to fill out forms repeatedly.

Candidates will be required to verify their OTR through their mobile number and email address. They will also have to provide details such as their name, parents' names, date of birth, caste, address, and educational qualifications.

In addition, they must upload a colour photograph taken within the last six months and their signature in the prescribed format.

Benefits for candidates

One of the biggest advantages of the new system is that the PET score will remain valid for three years. If a candidate has more than one valid PET score, they will be allowed to use the highest score while applying for future recruitment examinations.

This will provide deserving candidates with better opportunities.

The OTR system is a significant step towards enhancing transparency and credibility in the recruitment process. Maintaining digital records will ensure the safety of candidates' data while reducing the chances of errors during the application process.

Guidelines for applicants

The Commission has clarified that once an OTR number is issued, the details submitted cannot be modified. Therefore, candidates must fill in all information carefully and accurately.

The Yogi government has made this facility completely free for both new and existing candidates. This will reduce the financial burden on applicants and enable more young people to participate in the recruitment process with ease.

This technology-driven initiative is expected to simplify, accelerate, and enhance the transparency of government job applications, directly benefiting lakhs of aspirants.

The OTR system is being regarded as a significant step towards digital good governance and youth-centric administration in Uttar Pradesh.

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Yogi government’s earlier push for OTR

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath first promoted the concept of One-Time Registration in 2023.

While inaugurating the OTR portal and the new website of the UPSSSC, he had stated that the One-Time Registration system would significantly simplify and streamline the application process for candidates.