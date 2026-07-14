UPSSSC X-Ray Technician Result 2023 Declared, 377 Candidates Selected For 382 Medical Department Posts | X

Lucknow, July 14: Under the Yogi government, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the final selection result of the X-Ray Technician (General Recruitment) Main Examination-2023.

According to the notification issued by the Commission, 377 candidates have been finally selected against 382 posts advertised under the Medical and Health Services Department, while five posts have remained vacant due to the non-availability of eligible candidates under the HH sub-category of the Persons with Disabilities category.

The Commission stated that the final selection list has been prepared on the basis of written examination scores and document verification. Category-wise cut-off marks have also been released along with the list of selected candidates.

Category-wise selection details

A total of 150 candidates have been selected under the General category, 79 under Scheduled Caste (SC), 8 under Scheduled Tribe (ST), 102 under Other Backward Class (OBC), and 38 under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

Meanwhile, three posts under the General category, one under the Scheduled Caste category, and one under the OBC category have remained vacant.

Under horizontal reservation, four candidates have been selected under the Freedom Fighter Dependent category, three under the Persons with Disabilities (HH) category, seven under Other Persons with Disabilities categories, and 76 under the Women category.

No candidate has been selected against the post reserved for Outstanding Sportspersons.

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Reservation category vacancies

The Commission clarified that against the seven posts earmarked for the Freedom Fighter Dependent category, only four eligible candidates were available.

Similarly, as eligible candidates were not available under the Ex-Servicemen category, the concerned posts were filled by other candidates on the basis of merit.

Against the eight posts advertised under the Persons with Disabilities (HH) category, only three eligible candidates were available, resulting in five posts being kept vacant.

The Commission stated that this action has been taken in accordance with the relevant government orders. Category-wise cut-off marks have also been published along with the result declared by the Commission.

Candidates can check their result and the selection list by visiting the Commission's official website.