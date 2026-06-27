Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Launches Mission-Mode Anganwadi-Primary School Mapping Campaign Across State

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, June 26: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is taking a major step towards strengthening Early Childhood Education. In accordance with the National Education Policy 2020, a mission-mode campaign for the co-location and scientific mapping of all Anganwadi Centres with primary schools across the state has been launched.

The campaign, being carried out under the joint guidelines of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, aims to strengthen school readiness, ensure the effective integration of education, nutrition and health services, and facilitate the smooth transition of children from Anganwadi Centres to schools.

Joint Directions Issued

In this regard, Director General, School Education and State Project Director Monica Rani, and Director, Child Development Services and Nutrition Harshita Mathur have issued joint directions. To ensure the effective, transparent and time-bound implementation of the campaign, the process of mapping, U-DISE updates and data upload on the portal will be jointly verified in all districts by the District Programme Officer and the District Basic Education Officer.

This initiative will serve as an important link in the state's efforts to strengthen Balvatika, the NIPUN Bharat Mission and basic education. Better coordination between Anganwadi Centres and schools will enable children to be prepared for formal schooling in a more systematic manner.

At the same time, ensuring the integrated delivery of education, nutrition and health services will further strengthen the quality of basic education and improve children's learning outcomes.

Mission-Mode Mapping Drive

The mapping of all Anganwadi Centres and Council schools where Class 1 is being conducted will be completed in mission mode by June 30. The U-DISE code of the concerned schools will be recorded, and the required details will also be updated on the U-DISE and Hot Cooked Meal portals to ensure uniformity in the data of both departments and better coordination in the implementation of schemes.

Anganwadi Centres functioning within school premises will be recorded as co-located Anganwadi Centres. Centres operating outside school premises will be linked to the respective primary school on the basis of distance.

Centres located within 200 metres will be mapped to the same school so that the Hot Cooked Meal prepared there reaches the children on time. Where adequate space is not available within the school premises, mapping will be carried out with the nearest school.

In urban areas, schools located within a radius of 500 metres, and in rural areas, schools located within a radius of 1 kilometre, will be given priority.

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District-Level Verification Planned

In all districts, the process of mapping, U-DISE updates and data upload on the portal will be jointly verified by the District Programme Officer and the District Basic Education Officer. This will ensure the accuracy of data, transparency and time-bound implementation.