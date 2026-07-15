Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Launches Digital Platforms To Make Skill Development Transparent | X

Lucknow, July 15: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is making the skill development system completely digital and transparent while equipping the youth with skills. In this sequence, at the state-level celebration of World Youth Skills Day-2026 held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Kapil Dev Aggarwal on Wednesday inaugurated two significant digital initiatives.

कौशल विकास मिशन एवं ITI से प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त कर रोजगार एवं उद्यमिता से आत्मनिर्भर बने युवाओं को आज विश्व युवा कौशल दिवस-2026 के अवसर पर लखनऊ में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में सम्मानित किया।



इस अवसर पर व्यावसायिक शिक्षा, कौशल विकास एवं उद्यमशीलता विभाग तथा उत्तर प्रदेश कौशल विकास मिशन… pic.twitter.com/0auK9JuJyE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 15, 2026

Minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal inaugurated the digital portal 'Kaushal Setu' by pressing the launch button. Kaushal Setu is the digital portal of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM), which makes the entire process of registration and empanelment of Training Partners online, paperless and transparent. Through this portal, institutions can easily submit applications, upload documents and provide the required information on a single platform. This initiative of the Yogi government will spare training providers from having to make repeated visits to government offices.

Read Also Yogi Govt Striving To Make Uttar Pradesh The Country's Leading State In Skill Development

He then inaugurated the Skill Development Mission's second digital platform, 'Kaushal Sarathi', by pressing the launch button. The platform provides youth with information about training centres, courses and Training Partners available in their respective districts at one place. Through a digital map, youth can easily view the location, address and contact details of training centres and select suitable skill training for themselves. This will enable youth to access information about Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission training centres operating in every district of the state with a single click.

During the programme, the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission signed an MoU with industry training partners KLK Private Limited and Winsome Textile Industries Limited, enabling youth to receive training and placement opportunities in future-oriented sectors such as robotics, AI and textiles.

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Thereafter, Minister Aggarwal also released the coffee table book 'Skilling the Future Uttar Pradesh, Journey from Training to Transformation'. Minister Aggarwal said, "Under the Yogi government, skill development is not limited to training alone. Rather, it is being linked with technology, industry and employment to make youth self-reliant with the mantra of 'Kaushal se Swavalamban aur Swavalamban se Samman'."