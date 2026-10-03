Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Goes High-Tech On Emergency Healthcare, Aims For Prompt Golden-Hour Patient Assistance

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Lucknow, September 3: In cases of serious illness, accidents, or any other medical emergency, the first hour is extremely crucial to a patient's life. At that moment, timely treatment, incident information, ambulance availability, communication with the hospital, and necessary medical preparations are all important.

Technology For Emergency Healthcare

With this need in mind, Lucknow-based healthcare technology startup Hindcare Medtech is working to integrate technology with emergency healthcare. The startup is developing technology to improve coordination among the patient, response team, ambulance, and hospital during an emergency.

UP Startup Mission CEO Sumit Mahajan stated that the Yogi government is focusing on strengthening the institutional framework for startups and innovation in the state. Under the Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy-2026, the goal is to establish the state among the country's leading startup ecosystems. The policy provides for deep-tech incubation centres such as U-Hub, 20 new Centres of Excellence, expansion of incubation at the district level and financial assistance for startups.

Focus On The Golden Hour

Under this initiative, healthcare startup Hindcare Medtech, which works in the medical sector, has been incubated at the STPI Centre of Excellence at SGPGI, Lucknow. The startup's entire concept is focused on the 'golden hour' of an emergency, during which timely identification, taking the patient to the hospital and providing immediate medical assistance are extremely important. The startup's core idea is to ensure the right patient reaches the right hospital at the right time with the right information.

Mission CEO Sumit Mahajan said the startup's key initiative is the LifeDash Smart Crash-Detection and Emergency Alert Platform. This technology was developed to identify potential road accidents and provide emergency notifications, along with real-time monitoring. It focuses on improving the flow of information from the incident site to emergency responders, ambulance services, and hospitals.

Connected Emergency Response System

The startup's objective is not limited to accident detection alone. It envisions a connected emergency response system that can rapidly transmit essential information from the incident site to the hospital. This can reduce delays in information and coordination and make the process of providing timely medical assistance during the golden hour more effective.

The startup's founder recently presented the technology and vision to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a startup/technology programme organised in Gorakhpur. The startup team shared its vision for using technology in emergency healthcare and improving connectivity among patients, ambulances, and hospitals. As Founder and Director, Dr Ayush Singh leads the clinical vision and healthcare strategy.