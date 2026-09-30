CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janta Darshan In Gorakhpur, Orders Prompt Grievance Redressal & Action Against Land Mafia | X

Gorakhpur, September 30: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held Janta Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple on Wednesday morning for the second consecutive day during his stay in Gorakhpur. During the programme, he met people from various districts, listened to their grievances and assured them of their resolution. Addressing those who had come with problems and complaints, he said, “Do not worry. The government is committed to ensuring the resolution of every person's grievance.”

On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure with complete promptness and sensitivity that justice is delivered to everyone without discrimination. Every eligible person should receive the benefits of welfare schemes, proper treatment arrangements should be made for the needy, and strict action should be taken against land mafias and influential individuals involved in illegal land encroachment.

During the Janta Darshan programme organised outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan at Gorakhnath Temple, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to the grievances of around 150 people. Referring all applications to the concerned officials, he instructed them to ensure prompt and satisfactory disposal and assured the people that the government would ensure the resolution of every victim’s grievance. The Chief Minister directed that matters related to revenue and law and order be resolved expeditiously.

On Wednesday as well, some people came to Janta Darshan seeking financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses. In this regard, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure that estimates for advanced medical treatment of all needy persons are prepared and made available at the earliest. As soon as the estimates are received, the government will provide financial assistance from the discretionary fund.

Whenever Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stays at Gorakhnath Temple, it is part of his daily routine to first offer prayers to Guru Gorakhnath in the morning and then pay obeisance and seek blessings at the Samadhi Sthal of his revered Guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj. However, this Wednesday was a special occasion for Guru worship. On Wednesday (Ashwin Krishna Chaturthi), on the 12th death anniversary of the late Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj, Gorakshapeethadheeshwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered special prayers and worship in his honour.

During his stay at the temple, the Chief Minister also visited the Gaushala as part of his traditional daily routine to perform Gau Seva. There, he affectionately fed jaggery to the cows and other bovines. Saints from different parts of the country were also present with the Chief Minister at the Gaushala.