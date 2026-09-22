Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Expands Healthcare, Pension And Ayushman Support For Senior Citizens In 75 Old Age Homes

Weekly medical camps, free medicines, yoga and social-security benefits are being provided to elderly residents in Uttar Pradesh’s government old age homes | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, September 22, 2026: To ensure that senior citizens receive a safe shelter along with a healthy and dignified life in old age, the Yogi Government is continuously improving facilities in old age homes. Instructions have been issued to organise regular weekly health check-up camps in all 75 old age homes operated by the Social Welfare Department across the state. During these camps, teams of doctors visit the homes and conduct BP, sugar, eye, and general health examinations of the residents. Necessary medicines are also provided free of cost as required.

Weekly Health Check-Ups

To ensure regular monitoring of the health of senior citizens residing in old age homes, Chief Medical Officers have been directed to organise weekly health check-up camps. Teams of doctors visit the homes and assess the healthcare needs of the residents. Along with BP, sugar, and eye examinations, general health check-ups are also conducted. Necessary medicines are provided free of cost whenever required. The objective of this arrangement is to connect senior citizens with regular healthcare services and ensure timely medical assistance.

Yoga, Meditation And Recreation

The Social Welfare Department is not only making daily life more convenient for senior citizens but is also paying attention to their mental and social well-being. Along with arrangements for clean drinking water, facilities such as television and libraries are being provided for recreation in old age homes. Yoga and meditation sessions are also being organised to help senior citizens remain engaged in an active and positive routine. The department is continuously monitoring improvements in the infrastructure of old age homes and the quality of daily life within them.

Pension And Healthcare Security

Director of the Social Welfare Department Sanjeev Singh stated, “Along with expanding facilities in old age homes, the government is also focusing on connecting senior citizens with financial and healthcare security measures. At present, 6,607 senior citizens are residing in the state’s 75 old age homes. Of these, 4,901 eligible elderly residents are receiving the benefits of the Old Age Pension Scheme, while Ayushman Cards have been issued to 2,551 senior citizens. During the financial years 2025-26 and 2026-27, a total of 1,073 new senior citizens have been linked to social security schemes.”