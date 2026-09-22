'No 'Saifai Syndicate' Can Now Dare To Plunder The Interests Of Meritorious Students': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | X @PTI_News

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while distributing appointment letters to candidates selected by Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission at a program organized at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Tuesday, said, "No 'Saifai Syndicate' can now dare to plunder the interests of meritorious students. That is why officers who have done good work in UP Police have been entrusted with the responsibility of improving the direction and functioning of commissions and boards. Earlier, youths were deprived of their rights. But now, anyone who demands money from any candidate receiving an appointment will have to rot in jail. Today's program is not merely an appointment letter distribution program, but a special occasion that brings together all four pillars of secondary education in Uttar Pradesh: Assistant Teachers, Lecturers, Headmasters and Principals. Here, 3,567 people have been selected and entrusted with the important responsibility of fulfilling the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a self-reliant and developed India."

Chief Minister stated, "Today, appointment letters are being given to 3,567 candidates and in the past one week, I have distributed appointment letters to 5,297 youths. In the past nine years, appointment letters have been distributed to 9.5 lakh youths. We have told the 'Saifai Syndicate' that we will keep giving appointment letters; let them keep counting." The CM remarked sarcastically, "If they do not know how to count, let them sit in the company of Shivpal ji; they will learn counting very well."

CM referred to an interview of a young man who recently received an appointment letter. He said, "His eyes were filled with tears and he told us that he had applied for this post in 2015-16 as well. They demanded 08 lakh rupees from him. He sold his field and brought the money, but by then another person, ready to pay more, had come, and he was deprived of the job. Today, his dream has come true and he has been appointed to the same post for which he had applied. The entire process was canceled and that youth received an appointment letter."

Chief Minister stated, "Government has provided cashless medical facilities to all teachers. This facility has also been extended to teachers and non-teaching staff of government-aided schools. In Basic Education, cooks, Shikshamitras and other related personnel have also been provided this benefit so that they can work without worry. No teacher should face any difficulty in joining. If any manager has any query, they may place it before the government. Still, after receiving the appointment letter, if anyone talks about any transaction with any Principal, Headmaster, Lecturer or teacher, that person will have to rot in jail. We will be forced to take very strict action."

CM stated, "In nine years, 9.5 lakh youths have been given government jobs. Within the next six months, we will provide government jobs to another one lakh youths. When people ask about the results, I say that the result is that Uttar Pradesh, which was called a BIMARU state nine years ago, is today the growth engine of India's economy. It has moved from the bottom five to top three. We have succeeded in tripling the UP economy and tripling per capita income. This is the energy and talent of the youth."

CM Yogi stated, "Today, the entire world is open to the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Those who had created an identity crisis for them did not provide them jobs here and the world used to look at our youth with suspicion by calling them 'UP wala'. Those whose deeds once made the state tremble are now going around giving sermons. Many among those receiving appointments today may be appearing for a competitive examination for the first time. Many also did not get an opportunity earlier. If someone is appearing for a competitive examination for the first time, then naturally, 10 years ago, that child would have been between 13 and 16-17 years of age. At that age, a child is more dependent on their parents, and parents contribute to fulfilling every need of their children. Such children need to be told what used to happen before 2017. Someone would take the examination and an appointment letter would be given to someone who had not even filled out the form. This was the height of anarchy, dishonesty and corruption."

Chief Minister stated, "If one teacher interacts with 100 students every year, then 3,567 teachers will interact with and guide more than 3.5 lakh children in one year. Guiding children and providing them direction is the foundation of a New India. India was once the Vishwaguru, home to some of the world's most prestigious universities. Universities such as Takshashila and Nalanda are part of India's heritage. This heritage already exists; it only needs to be recognized and understood. The government can provide infrastructure, but it is the student, trained by the teacher, who will decide how that infrastructure moves forward. Government can create an environment for setting up industries and help establish them, but whether that industry becomes a basis for innovation and employment will be decided by the trained student. Government can build laboratories, but whether that laboratory becomes the basis for excellent research and whether students become capable of it will be decided by the student trained by the teacher. Only when this process moves forward will the vision of a self-reliant and developed India be fulfilled."

Chief Minister stated, "All those receiving appointments today are becoming part of a great and sacred campaign." Giving the example of Shri Ram's life, he said, "At every step in his life, there were circumstances where the role of the Guru was important. First, he received the guidance of Guru Vashishtha. While living in the Gurukul, Lord Ram learned about life with his younger brothers. Under Guru Vishwamitra's guidance, he understood the purpose of life and learned divine weapons. Ram is an ideal of Maryada and an inspiration for future generations. When this great responsibility came to Maharishi Valmiki, he carried it forward through the Valmiki Ramayana. When the responsibility of connecting North and South came before Maharishi Agastya, he too fulfilled that task. Referring to Chanakya, the Chief Minister said that he was an Acharya at Takshashila University. Still, when he saw the crises facing India and the divided political forces, he felt that this alone would not be enough. Someone like Chandragupta had to be prepared, and he established that empire in Pataliputra."

CM stated, "Every person has a contribution to make to society, but the role of a teacher is different from that of others. An administrative officer can discharge his administrative responsibilities, but he cannot become a good teacher. A police officer can create a sense of security in people's minds through his work, but even he has to learn to become a teacher. I have told the Secondary Education Minister that a letter should be written to the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Some youths are protesting in Prayagraj. For once, those children should be given a break, or an arrangement should be made so that after a certain period, they can appear in competitive examinations. A system should be created. A system suffering from stagnation works to stop the morale of the youth."

CM Yogi stated, "Before 2017, the condition of both Basic Education and Secondary Education was very poor. In Basic Education, buildings were dilapidated, and there were no toilet or drinking water facilities. Forget smart classes and digital libraries; even uniforms were not provided for children. Under Operation Kayakalp and NIPUN Bharat, the Basic Education Council has done unprecedented work. We have increased the saturation target from 36% to 96%. In Secondary Education, under Project Alankar, new buildings have been constructed and new infrastructure has been provided in more than 2,300 schools so far. Good laboratories, libraries and classrooms have been built."

CM stated, "If there is good infrastructure, smart classes, digital libraries and good laboratories, children will be influenced by them. Atal Tinkering Labs are being established in schools. New skill development programs are also being advanced in collaboration with industrial houses. This work could have been done before 2017 as well, but there was little interest. The government had no vision and no will to do it. There was a limited agenda of its own, and with that limited agenda, the lives of the youth of Uttar Pradesh were being played with."

CM stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of 2047 before the people of country. A youth who is 13, 14 or 15 years old today will be between 33 and 38 years of age at that time. This is the section that will lead India at that time. Someone will become a doctor, someone an engineer, someone a social worker, someone a teacher and someone a scientist. These students, entering different fields, will lead India and help take it forward. Whenever they are remembered, they should remember the teacher. A student should feel that you are his creator, and there should be reverence in his heart for you. The teacher must discharge this great responsibility. Work of a Principal is not merely to maintain discipline in the school, but also to make the school a center of the student's curiosity. For this, a positive environment and circumstances will have to be created."

CM stated, "A teacher should always remain in the role of a teacher. Many people divide society. Education should also caution students against such people. Beyond the curriculum, children should also learn about the biographies of great personalities. They should be kept updated about events taking place every day in the country and the world. This will also be useful for their general knowledge."

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Prashant Kumar, Secretary, Secondary Education, Kinjal Singh and officials of Secondary Education were present.