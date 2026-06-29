Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Expands Free Digital Training For OBC youth Under O Level And CCC Scheme

OBC youth apply for free CCC and O Level computer training under Uttar Pradesh government’s digital empowerment initiative. | ANI

Lucknow, June 29: The Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is continuously taking concrete steps to digitally empower the youth. Under his leadership, education, technical training, and employment-oriented initiatives have gained fresh momentum across the state. In this direction, the O Level and CCC Computer Training Scheme, launched to equip Other Backward Classes (OBC) youth with modern digital skills, has emerged as a major opportunity for aspiring students.

The Yogi government has commenced the application process for the scheme. Interested students can apply online through the official website http://obccomputertraining.upsdc.gov.in until July 10, 2026. The training programme will begin on August 1, 2026.

Free training via NIELIT institutes

Under this scheme, implemented by the Uttar Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Department, free O Level and CCC (Course on Computer Concepts) computer training is being provided to eligible youth belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The scheme is available to OBC students who have passed the Intermediate (Class 12) examination. Additionally, the annual income of their parents or guardians should not exceed ₹1 lakh. Beneficiaries should also not be receiving scholarships from any other educational institution.

A key feature of the scheme is that the training is imparted through institutes accredited by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) under the Government of India.

Course duration and structure

The O Level computer training programme has a duration of one year, while the CCC course is completed in three months. Both courses are considered highly beneficial from an employment perspective.

Under the scheme, the government bears the entire training cost of ₹15,000 per student for the O Level course. For the CCC course, ₹3,500 per student is paid directly by the department. As a result, students receive the training completely free of cost without any financial burden.

Strong participation last year

During the financial year 2025-26, a total of 29,191 youth received training under the scheme. Of these, 22,407 students completed the O Level course, while 6,784 students completed the CCC course.

At present, 299 institutes across Uttar Pradesh have been empanelled under the scheme. Among them, 52 institutes offer only the O Level course, 43 institutes offer only the CCC course, and 204 institutes conduct both programmes.

Government push for digital skills

Director of the Backward Classes Welfare Department, Umesh Pratap Singh, appealed to all eligible students to submit their online applications through the department's official website by July 10, 2026. He said, "The training programme will not only enhance the digital skills of young people but will also play a significant role in making them self-reliant and better equipped for employment opportunities."