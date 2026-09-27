Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Expands Child Support Beyond Reunion; 51,402 Helpline Cases Resolved In Seven Months

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow, September 26, 2026: The disappearance of a child is no less than a traumatic experience for a family, but responsibility does not end even after the child is safely traced. The Yogi Government has strengthened the child protection system with the belief that merely reuniting a child with the family is not sufficient; counselling, protection, and rehabilitation should also be ensured as per the child’s needs. Through Child Helpline 1098, assistance is being provided to children in distress, while attention is also being given to their safe return and subsequent needs.

Counselling And Rehabilitation

Children who go through situations of disappearance or distress often face mental and emotional pressure. In such cases, special emphasis is being placed on providing counselling as required. After assessing the child’s condition and needs, the team follows a process to connect the child with necessary protection and rehabilitation services. This helps ensure that, after returning to the family, the child receives the emotional support needed to return to a normal life.

From January 1 to August 1, 2026, the Child Helpline received 55,791 child-related cases, of which 51,402 were resolved. These included around 19,811 cases related to missing children, of which 18,230 were successfully resolved. In addition, 8,714 cases related to found children were reported to the helpline, out of which 8,335 cases were resolved. The Government’s focus is now not limited to tracing children alone, but also on providing a safe environment for children.

Child Helpline 1098

Child Helpline 1098 has become an important channel for listening to children’s concerns and escalating them to the appropriate level. The helpline receives not only cases related to missing children but also information regarding other child-related issues.

The department takes necessary action in these cases through coordination with the concerned departments and institutions. Efforts are being made to ensure time-bound resolution by monitoring the progress of complaints received.

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Safety And Family Reunification

Women Welfare Department Director C. Indumati stated that the State Government is giving the highest priority to the safety and protection of children. The State Government takes every piece of information related to missing children seriously and acts on it at the appropriate level. Along with tracing children and ensuring their safe return, special attention is being paid to family reunification, counselling, and rehabilitation as required.