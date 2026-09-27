Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Opens Recruitment For 25 ABDM Posts To Strengthen Digital Healthcare System

The Uttar Pradesh government has invited online applications for 25 contractual positions under its Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission programme | File Photo

Lucknow, September 26, 2026: The Yogi government has taken another step to connect healthcare services in the state with technology and further strengthen the digital health system. The recruitment process is being initiated on a contractual basis for various posts for effective implementation, technological strengthening, and administrative coordination of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Uttar Pradesh (ABDM UP), as well as for accelerating programmes at the divisional level.

Recruitment For 25 Vacant Posts

Under this, the department has invited online applications from eligible candidates for 25 vacant posts. This will help expand digital healthcare services across the state.

Medical and Health Secretary Ritu Maheshwari said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has continuously emphasised using technology in the state’s healthcare system and expanding digital services. Accordingly, the Medical and Health Department has included Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission among the major schemes on its official website. To expand it, the department has invited online applications from eligible candidates for 25 vacant posts on a contractual basis.

Posts Across Technical And Administrative Roles

She added that these include one post of Financial Advisor, one Grievance Redressal Specialist, three Administrative Executives, one Project Manager-Coordination, one IOIC Specialist, one EMR/PHR Specialist, one Capacity Building Officer, nine Divisional Coordinators, four Coordination Executives, one Joint Director-IT and two IT Executives. Thus, human resources will be added across different categories, keeping in view the requirements at the technical, administrative and divisional levels.

Online Applications Till October 16

The Secretary said that the online application process for the recruitment began at 11 am on September 25. Candidates will have until midnight on October 16 to apply. The recruitment process will be conducted entirely online. Applications for any post will not be accepted offline, in hard copy or through email. Candidates must apply only through the prescribed online mode.

She added that the detailed recruitment advertisement and necessary information are available on the ABDM UP website. The objective of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is to improve coordination among healthcare services through digital means and create a secure digital health ecosystem.