Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Develops ₹11.32 Crore Grand Buddha Theme Park In Kushinagar To Boost Buddhist Tourism | File Pic

Lucknow June 30: Under the Yogi government, an important project that will further strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s identity on the global Buddhist tourism map is now fully ready. The construction of the Buddha Theme Park, developed by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) near the Gautam Buddha Museum in Kushinagar at a cost of approximately Rs 11.32 crore, has been completed. The park will soon be opened to the general public.

Developed as a unique confluence of modern technology, spiritual experience and Buddhist heritage, the theme park will become a new medium for connecting pilgrims and tourists from across the country and abroad with the life, philosophy and message of compassion of Lord Buddha.

Spiritual Experience Centre

The Buddha Theme Park has been developed not merely as a tourist destination but as a living experience centre for Buddhist knowledge and spirituality. Through interactive storytelling, heritage interpretation and modern presentation techniques, the major events of Lord Buddha’s life and his teachings have been presented in an engaging manner.

The objective of the park is not only to provide information to visitors but also to offer them an experience of self-reflection and inner awakening.

Key Attractions Highlighted

The principal attraction of the park will be the Bodhi Tree, where Lord Buddha’s wisdom, compassion and life values will be presented through an interactive format. In addition, Tibetan-style stupas, prayer wheels, sculptural installations and various experiential exhibits will introduce visitors to Buddhist culture and spiritual traditions.

The eight Tathagata stupas installed here will symbolise the eight great deeds of Lord Buddha and provide an opportunity to understand the depth of Buddhist philosophy.

The 3D tableaux and digital exhibits created in the park will present the major events of Lord Buddha’s life in a vivid manner through modern technology. A specially developed travelogue installation will depict Buddha’s sacred journey in a sequential manner.

In addition, eight grand postures of Lord Buddha, including Bhumisparsha, Dhyana, Abhaya and Dharmachakra, have been installed, representing his life, teachings and the fundamental principles of Buddhist philosophy.

Light And Sound Show Attraction

To provide tourists with a memorable experience, state-of-the-art audio-visual technology has been incorporated into the park. A grand light and sound show will be organised on the 40-foot-high facade Buddha Wall, where the life of Lord Buddha and his messages will be brought to life through art, technology and impactful presentation.

The park’s grand entrance gate has been inspired by ancient Buddhist toranas. Through exquisite carvings and symbolic artworks, it conveys the message of peace, wisdom and compassion.

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Tourism Boost In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh stated that the completion of the Buddha Theme Park is an important step towards strengthening Buddhist tourism in Kushinagar. He noted, “This project is a remarkable confluence of spirituality, art, culture and modern technology, which will provide tourists from across the country and abroad with an opportunity to connect deeply with the life and thoughts of Lord Buddha.”

He further informed that approximately 82 lakh tourists visited Uttar Pradesh’s Buddhist Circuit in 2025, including more than 4.4 lakh foreign visitors. In such a scenario, this new theme park will further strengthen Kushinagar’s global identity and play an important role in establishing Uttar Pradesh as a world-class Buddhist tourism destination.