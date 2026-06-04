'Promote Tourism By Linking It With Cultural Renaissance, Employment Generation And Global Recognition': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said, "Uttar Pradesh is not only a centre of faith but also a state that represents India's cultural consciousness, spiritual traditions and knowledge heritage. Tourism development should not be limited merely to the creation of infrastructure, but should be advanced by linking it with cultural renaissance, local economy, employment generation and global recognition."

While reviewing the Tourism Department on Thursday, he said that tourism has an important role in giving new momentum to Uttar Pradesh's cultural economy. Through tourism development, local products, handicrafts, traditional arts, cuisine, culture and the service sector will also receive extensive opportunities.

While reviewing the Gyan Bharatam Mission related to the preservation of India's knowledge tradition, the Chief Minister stated, "India's ancient manuscripts are invaluable treasures of our civilization, philosophy, science and cultural consciousness. Their preservation and digitization are not merely archival exercises, but a means of connecting future generations with their roots." In the meeting, it was informed about the progress made so far in the survey, digitization and preservation of more than 13 lakh 70 thousand manuscripts.

During the review of the proposed amendments to Tourism Policy-2022, the Chief Minister stated, "Uttar Pradesh should be developed as a leading centre for investment, innovation and experience-based tourism." It was also discussed that the development of new areas in the form of the Neem Karoli Baba Circuit and the Bundelkhand Fort Circuit. Deliberations were also held on promoting new concepts such as ‘Parampara’ Heritage Experience Centres, Agri Tourism and Vineyard Tourism. The Chief Minister said that the tourism policy should attract investment, increase employment opportunities and provide unique experiences to tourists.

Reviewing the newly inaugurated Naval Shaurya Vatika in Lucknow and the under-construction INS Gomti Shaurya Museum, the Chief Minister informed, "This project would become an important medium for conveying patriotism, military pride and India's maritime heritage to the younger generation.

The operation of the project should be managed by the Lucknow Development Authority."

It was also discussed in the meeting was informed that the under-construction INS Gomti Shaurya Museum will showcase the glorious history of the Indian Navy, maritime power, naval operations, the journey of INS Gomti, navigation traditions and India's maritime heritage through modern technology, interactive galleries, simulators, a youth cadet arena and various experiential displays.

The Chief Minister said that this project would further strengthen the spirit of national service, discipline and patriotism among youth.

While reviewing the under-construction Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Agra, the Chief Minister stated, "Taking the inspiring stories of national heroes to the younger generation is a national responsibility. The museum will present, through modern technology, the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the establishment of Swarajya, his visit to Agra, his indomitable courage in Aurangzeb's court, his historic departure from Agra, coronation, military leadership, Hindavi Swarajya, development of forts and the concept of good governance."

The Chief Minister directed that the museum should also prominently showcase the historical relationship between the Maratha Empire and Uttar Pradesh, the role of Ahilyabai Holkar in the restoration of Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, the preservation of pilgrimage sites, the state's cultural heritage, heroes of the freedom movement and the culture of Braj.

Reviewing the comprehensive development of Naimisharanya, the Chief Minister added, it is not merely a pilgrimage destination but a living centre of India's Vedic knowledge tradition, spiritual practice and cultural heritage. Its development should ensure a balance among religious faith, environmental conservation and modern facilities.

It was also discussed in the meeting that under the comprehensive master plan, development has been proposed for the Veda Vigyan Centre, Vedaranyam Wellness and Vedic Theme Park, Rajghat Riverfront, Vyas Gaddi, Soot Gaddi, Hanumangarhi, Devdeveshwar and Rudravat Temple complexes, Naimish Haat, pilgrim accommodation facilities, an Interpretation Centre and modern tourism amenities.

It was also informed that the Interpretation Centre will present Naimisharanya's identity as the birthplace of the Vedas through projection mapping, laser shows, Dashavatar visualization and experiences of traditional rural life. The Chief Minister directed that the action plan should be advanced in mission mode.

During the review of the Integrated Master Plan being prepared for the Mirzapur-Vindhyachal region, the Chief Minister said, "Maa Vindhyavasini Dham is one of the country's major Shakti Peeth and its development plan should be prepared keeping future requirements in mind."

It was also discussed the development of the Trikon Parikrama area. It was informed that facilities are being developed keeping in view the projected number of devotees up to the year 2050.

The Chief Minister directed that the mythological story of Mata Sati should be presented effectively and attractively near the Shakti Peeth of the state, and possibilities for collaboration with the private sector should also be explored for this purpose.

The meeting also reviewed the conservation and enhancement works being undertaken at the ancient Somnath Temple in Chitrakoot.

He stated, preserving the state's historical and cultural heritage is our collective responsibility. Necessary facilities should be developed while maintaining the original character, historical authenticity and architectural features of these heritage sites so that future generations can continue to draw inspiration from them.