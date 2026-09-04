Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Becomes Strong Support For Dignified Marriages Of Daughters As Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana Gains Momentum

The state’s mass marriage scheme is providing financial support to economically weaker families, with thousands of couples already benefiting in 2026-27 | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, September 3, 2026: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government's Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana is emerging as a strong support system for the dignified marriage of daughters from economically weaker families.

Under the scheme, marriages of 17,758 couples have been solemnized so far during the financial year 2026-27. The government has set a target of conducting 72,448 mass marriages across the state during the current financial year. With the scheme gaining momentum, a large number of needy families are finding relief from the financial burden of marriage expenses.

Applications Under Scrutiny

A total of 72,787 applications have been received under the scheme. Following scrutiny, 20,042 applications have been approved, while 7,245 applications were found ineligible. The Yogi government is focused on ensuring that the benefits of the scheme reach eligible beneficiaries in a transparent manner.

Pilibhit Tops State Rankings

Pilibhit has emerged as the leading district in conducting marriages under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, with 1,271 couples benefiting from the scheme so far. Shahjahanpur ranks second with 1,063 marriages. In addition, 1,040 couples have been married under the scheme in Sultanpur and 1,031 in Rampur. The continuous organisation of mass marriage ceremonies across districts is helping accelerate the implementation of the scheme at the grassroots level.

Focus On Transparency

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare, Aseem Arun, said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is committed to ensuring that financial hardship does not become an obstacle to the dignified marriage of any daughter. He said the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana is translating this commitment into reality.

"Our effort is to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach genuine and eligible families with complete transparency. For this purpose, the verification system is being further strengthened through the use of technology," he said.

Director of the Social Welfare Department, Sanjeev Singh, said that technology is being effectively utilised to ensure transparency in the scheme. An e-KYC mechanism has been introduced for applicant verification. Income and caste certificates are being digitally verified through the e-District portal.

He added that an Aadhaar-based payment system will soon be implemented, enabling financial assistance to be transferred directly into the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries.

Rs 1 Lakh Assistance Per Couple

Under the scheme, each couple is provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh. Of this amount, Rs 64,000 is earmarked for establishing the household, Rs 21,000 for wedding gift materials, and Rs 15,000 for arrangements related to the marriage ceremony.