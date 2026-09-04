Uttar Pradesh: ‘Faith, Governance And Employment Have Transformed UP,’ Says CM Yogi Adityanath; Claims State Has Moved Beyond BIMARU Image

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow, September 3, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that Uttar Pradesh has charted a new course of development by transforming its challenges into opportunities over the past years.

He said, “Uttar Pradesh, once viewed through the image of a BIMARU state, is today moving rapidly ahead in the fields of law and order, infrastructure, investment, employment, agriculture, education, and religious tourism.”

Faith Linked To Economy

CM Yogi noted, “The government has worked to connect faith with the economy, local products with global markets, education with employment, and improved connectivity with investment.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the Panchayat Aaj Tak programme in Mathura on Thursday. During the programme, he discussed issues including law and order, employment, recruitment systems, education, agriculture, sugarcane payments, ODOP, MSMEs, women’s self-help groups, religious tourism, investment, exports, infrastructure, expressways, metro services, airports, Kanwar Yatra, and skill development for youth.

The Chief Minister stated, “The state’s greatest strengths are its young population, fertile land, vast market, religious and cultural heritage, and entrepreneurial spirit. The government has attempted to create a development model by bringing these resources together so that its direct benefits reach villages, farmers, artisans, women’s self-help groups, youth, and small entrepreneurs.”

9.5 Lakh Youth Given Jobs

CM Yogi added, “Employment is among the government’s major achievements, and therefore the double-engine government has provided government jobs to 9.5 lakh youth in Uttar Pradesh. Transparency has been maintained in the recruitment process, and the reservation system has been followed.”

Referring to the strict law against paper leaks and cheating, the Chief Minister said, “Stringent action is being taken against those who attempt to influence the examination system.”

CM Yogi said that the scope of employment is not limited only to government jobs. Claiming that investment has generated employment for nearly 65 lakh youth, he noted that more than 3.25 crore people are associated with MSMEs and ODOP.

He also mentioned the plan to develop Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Skilling and Employment Zones in every district. He stated, “The most essential condition for development and investment is the rule of law.”

Rule Of Law Boosts Investment

Citing the example of Kairana, the CM remarked, “Conditions have changed in a region once known for discussions of migration. The creation of a secure environment has increased public confidence and made the state more conducive to investment.”

The Chief Minister placed special emphasis on linking religious tourism with employment and local business. He stated, “When a devotee visits a religious site, he purchases flowers, garlands, prasad, and local products, uses rickshaws and taxis, and stays in hotels and restaurants. As a result, the religious journey of one person becomes the basis of livelihood for many families.”

Referring to the Braj region, he mentioned Janmashtami, the Holi of Barsana, Braj Raj Mahotsav, the Panchkosi Parikrama of Govardhan, and the 84 Kosi Parikrama. Nearly 11 crore devotees visited the Braj region last year. He also spoke of linking Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Govardhan, and Shukrteerth, along with Buddhist and Jain sites, to the tourism economy.

ODOP Connects Local Products

The CM described One District, One Product as an important initiative to strengthen the local economy. He said, “Earlier, a large number of artisans and small entrepreneurs were migrating due to the lack of markets and facilities. Through ODOP, traditional products of districts were identified and connected with markets, technology, packaging, design, and connectivity.”

Citing examples such as Firozabad’s glassware, Moradabad’s brassware, Aligarh’s hardware, Lucknow’s chikankari, Meerut’s sports goods, Saharanpur’s woodwork, Bhadohi’s carpets, Varanasi’s sarees, Gorakhpur’s terracotta, and Siddharthnagar’s Kala Namak rice, the Chief Minister stated that local products are now reaching national and international markets.

Sugarcane Payments And Agriculture

Describing agriculture as the foundation of the state’s economy, the CM Yogi remarked, “Uttar Pradesh’s agricultural capacity is important for the country. The state’s agricultural growth rate has registered notable improvement, and despite having about 11 percent of the country’s cultivable land, Uttar Pradesh contributes nearly 21 percent of India’s foodgrain production.”

Referring to payments to sugarcane farmers, the CM informed that the sugarcane price payments of nearly Rs 3.26 lakh crore have been made. Stating that the price of sugarcane has reached up to Rs 400 per quintal, he added that 122 sugar mills are currently operational and that not a single sugar mill has been shut down during the past nine and a half years. Payments are made by 110 sugar mills by the fourth day.

Education Infrastructure Improved

The Chief Minister linked improvements in the education system with the future of the state. He remarked that before 2017, schools lacked toilets, drinking water, buildings, furniture, and other basic facilities. He spoke about improvements made in 1.36 lakh out of 1.46 lakh Basic Education schools under Operation Kayakalp.

Referring to the provision of two uniforms, bags, books, shoes, socks, and sweaters to nearly 1.60 crore children, CM Yogi stated that the expansion of basic facilities in schools has reduced the rate at which children leave school. The dropout rate has fallen from 19-20 percent to less than three percent. He also spoke about extending Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas up to Class 12 instead of Class 8 and developing models such as Chief Minister Composite Schools and Atal Residential Schools.

Infrastructure Drives Economic Growth

Describing infrastructure as the backbone of the state’s economy, the Chief Minister said, “Uttar Pradesh has witnessed rapid expansion of its expressway network, and the state’s share in the country’s total expressway network is about 60 percent.”

Referring to metro and public transport systems in seven cities, as well as the RRTS, he described improvements in connectivity as a major achievement. Mentioning the inland waterway from Varanasi to Haldia and the state’s 17 domestic and five international airports, he stated that better road, rail, air, and water connectivity provides fresh momentum to investment and trade. The state’s development journey is no longer limited to government schemes alone. Efforts are being made to make Uttar Pradesh a major centre of the country’s economic growth journey by linking faith with tourism, tourism with business, business with employment, employment with the local economy, and infrastructure with investment.

Religious Events Under Security

The Chief Minister further remarked that the government has worked to facilitate religious events while maintaining law and order. Citing Janmashtami and the Kanwar Yatra, he said, “Earlier various restrictions were imposed on religious events, whereas now better facilities are being provided for celebrations within the framework of security and law.”

CM Yogi highlighted, “More than five crore devotees participated in the Kanwar Yatra this year between Ghaziabad and Haridwar. The foundation of Uttar Pradesh’s development journey lies in both its identity and its capabilities. By advancing religious and cultural heritage, agriculture, local products, youth power, industry, and modern infrastructure together, the state’s economy has gained a new direction. This transformation is taking Uttar Pradesh out of its old BIMARU image and toward becoming a state capable of playing a major role in the country’s economy and employment generation.”

CM Targets Pre-2017 Recruitment System

The Chief Minister further stated, “Before 2017, whenever a job was announced in Uttar Pradesh and its advertisement was issued, the game would begin immediately.” Describing the system as a syndicate, he remarked, “You would find all the characters of the Mahabharata in it. Someone was Shakuni, someone was Duryodhan, and someone was Dushasan. Together, they played with the lives of Uttar Pradesh’s youth.”

He added, “Every young person first remained worried about the examination advertisement. After that came concerns about the examination, then the result, and then the posting. Even after this, everyone saw what further games were played in Uttar Pradesh.”

CM Yogi asserted, “Had these people honestly provided opportunities to the youth of Uttar Pradesh before 2017 in the manner they should have, such unfortunate situations would never have arisen in the state.”