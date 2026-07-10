Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Appoints Nodal Officers For Paudhropan Mahayagya-2026 Ahead Of July 12 Plantation Drive | X

Lucknow, July 10: The Yogi Government has appointed state government officers as Nodal Officers for districts to ensure the successful implementation of Paudhropan Mahayagya-2026. The Nodal Officers will visit their assigned districts and, in coordination with ministers of the Central and State Governments, public representatives, and the Forest Department, ensure the success of the Paudhropan Mahayagya to be held on July 12 (Sunday). The list of state government officers assigned to various districts has also been announced.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch Paudhropan Mahayagya from Gorakhpur. Sports Secretary Suhas L.Y. has been appointed as the Nodal Officer for Gorakhpur. Shambhu Kumar, Managing Director of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, will oversee the campaign in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Director General, Fisheries, Dhanalakshmi K. will be present in Jaunpur. Transport Commissioner Ashutosh Niranjan will oversee Ballia. Secretary, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Dr. Roshan Jacob, will be stationed in Basti.

Principal Secretary (Cooperation) Ajay Kumar Shukla will lead the Paudhropan Mahayagya in Prayagraj, while Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Ravindra will oversee the campaign in Saharanpur. Principal Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, Ranveer Prasad will be stationed in Bahraich, while Principal Secretary, Stamp and Registration, Amit Gupta will oversee Ayodhya.

Principal Secretary Dr. Hari Om will be in Agra, Samyukta Samaddar in Firozabad, Saurabh Babu in Bareilly, Manish Chauhan in Shahjahanpur, Anil Kumar III in Moradabad, Ajay Chauhan in Meerut, and Kamini Ratan Chauhan in Ghaziabad during the campaign.

Principal Secretary (Appointments) M. Devaraj has been appointed as the Nodal Officer for the state capital, Lucknow. Principal Secretary (Handloom and Textiles) Anil Kumar Sagar will oversee Rae Bareli, Principal Secretary (Science and Technology) Pandhari Yadav will be in Unnao, Principal Secretary (Housing and Urban Planning) P. Guru Prasad will oversee Sitapur, Principal Secretary (Labour and Employment) Dr. Shanmuga Sundaram M.K. will be stationed in Kanpur Nagar, and Principal Secretary (Revenue) Aparna U will oversee Kannauj.

Anil Garg will be in Noida, while Ranjan Kumar will be in Baghpat to supervise the successful implementation of the campaign. In addition, state government officers have been deployed in all other districts as well.