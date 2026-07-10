CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils Munna Singh Chauhan Statue, Distributes Benefits To Ayodhya Scheme Beneficiaries | X - @myogiadityanath

Ayodhya, July 10: The Chief Minister unveiled the statue of late Munna Singh Chauhan, former Irrigation and Flood Control Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and paid floral tributes to him.

The Chief Minister observed, "Born into an ordinary family, Munna Singh Chauhan rose through struggle. He dedicated his life to the successful implementation of the Irrigation Department in Uttar Pradesh and to the upliftment of farmers. He entrusted his legacy to Amit Singh Chauhan. He too, under the guidance of his mother, is continuously working to fulfil his father's dreams, develop Bikapur, and translate the vision of the double-engine government into reality. He brings every problem before us, and we ensure its resolution."

The Chief Minister encouraged children dressed as brave heroes, women icons, and great personalities at the programme venue. He instilled in them the spirit of devotion and patriotism. He also shared light-hearted moments with the children.

Holding an apple in his hand, the Chief Minister asked a child dressed as Bhagat Singh, "Is this a potato?" To this, the children promptly replied, "No, it is an apple." The Chief Minister also distributed gifts and chocolates to the children.

The Chief Minister took the young children in his lap, applied chandan (sandalwood paste) on their foreheads, and performed their Annaprashan ceremony. He presented toys to children from all sections of society, including the majority and minority communities, and showered them with affection.

The Chief Minister also visited the temple of Lord Shiva. Chief Minister Yogi offered prayers there. He prayed to Lord Bhole Bhandari for a healthy, happy, and prosperous Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister honours beneficiaries of various government schemes

• Anuradha Dubey and Anju: Cheque of more than ₹11 crore under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

• Varsha: Thermal printer as Vidyut Sakhi.

• Kiran: Vidyashakti Kit.

• Pooja Singh: Vidyashakti Kit.

• Anita Pal: Bank Sakhi Certificate.

• Soni Maurya: Key under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

• Pinky: Key under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

• Avneesh Mishra: Cheque of ₹4.18 lakh under the CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

• Amit Gautam: Cheque of ₹3 lakh under the CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

• Shiv Poojan: Certificate of Appreciation as a beneficiary of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

• Pankaj Kumar: Toolkit under Vishwakarma Shram Samman.

• Vikas: Toolkit under Vishwakarma Shram Samman.

• Alok Kumar Verma: Urvara Vermi Compost Manure.

• Ashok Kumar: Urvara Vermi Compost Manure.

• Rita Singh: Ayushman Card.

• Mahavir Singh: Ayushman Card.