CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates ₹432 Crore Projects In Ayodhya, Targets SP-Congress Over Ram Temple | X - @myogiadityanath

Ayodhya, July 10: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched an attack in Ram Nagari on parties that, according to him, pretend to have faith. He said, "These people had Namaz offered at Hanumangarhi, but can the SP, Congress, or any other government have the Hanuman Chalisa recited at Jama Masjid? If they cannot, then why did they commit the sin of having Namaz offered on the steps of Hanumangarhi? Those pretending to have faith committed this sin, whereas the BJP established Ayodhya as the cultural capital of Sanatan Dharma."

On Friday, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 217 development projects worth more than Rs 432 crore in Bikapur Assembly constituency. On the occasion, a short film based on Ayodhya's development works was also screened. The Chief Minister also unveiled the statue of former minister Munna Singh Chauhan and, while referring to all the inaugurated and foundation-stone projects, credited the people and public representatives for them.

जब नीति स्पष्ट हो तो नियंता अपने आप सहयोग करते हैं, इसका जीवंत प्रमाण श्री अयोध्या धाम है।



सप्तपुरियों में प्रथम श्री अयोध्या जी में आज ₹432 करोड़ से अधिक लागत की 217 विकास परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण/शिलान्यास एवं पूर्व मंत्री स्वर्गीय मुन्ना सिंह चौहान जी की भव्य प्रतिमा का… pic.twitter.com/Jgt5zQOjx8 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 10, 2026

The CM informed, "Last time, the Bikapur MLA had Gram Panchayat Khirauni-Suchittaganj declared a Nagar Panchayat. Now, on his request, this Nagar Panchayat will be named after Maa Jwala Devi. Everyone has seen the true character of the Samajwadi Party when their chairman committed misconduct in Bhadarsa. Bhadarsa Nagar Panchayat will now be known as Bharatpur Bharatkund. Learn the meaning of brotherhood from Bharat Ji.

He stayed near Bharatkund for 14 years and obeyed Lord Ram's command. Lord Ram's Padukas governed Ayodhya. It is difficult to find a brother like Bharat, but Ayodhya was blessed with brothers like Ram, Lakshman, Bharat, and Shatrughna. Even today, Ayodhya's identity exists in all four directions.

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The Chief Minister added, "If intentions are pure and policy is clear, even the Almighty extends support. With the blessings of Lord Ram and Pawanputra Hanuman, all works move forward on their own. The people of Bikapur elected a good MLA, and development is clearly visible. Just as Ayodhya's glory has reached its peak in the country, development schemes are equally visible in Bikapur. When active public representatives take an interest in development, the results are as positive as those being seen today in Ayodhya, Bikapur, Milkipur, Gosainganj, and Rudauli."

The CM said, on June 19, we dedicated development projects in Rudauli. What was once impossible has become possible because of these public representatives. For a long time, Ayodhya remained neglected and deprived of development due to the lack of roads, electricity, and water. Inadequate arrangements prevented devotees from receiving the blessings of Maa Saryu. But now the sacred stream of Maa Saryu is blessing Ayodhya.

He further informed, Ayodhya is now prosperous and unparalleled in all the three worlds. Its lanes are shining and well-lit. In line with Prime Minister Modi's vision, Ayodhya, the capital of the Suryavansh, has become a Solar City. There is now a chain of ghats from Naya Ghat to Guptar Ghat. I urge everyone to visit Guptar Ghat with their families, a place that was once neglected. We have rejuvenated Surajkund. On the proposal of the local MLA, Bharatkund is also being beautified.

Targeting the SP, the CM stated, "These people used to mislead the public in the name of an airport, but now Ayodhya has an international airport named after Maharshi Valmiki. Ayodhya is now connected with cities across the country. Since the SP and Congress could achieve nothing, they are opposing Ayodhya. The double-engine government promoted social harmony by building a night shelter in the name of Nishadraj and a dining facility in the name of Maa Shabari. Just as Har Ki Paidi is in Haridwar, Ayodhya now has Ram Ki Paidi."

He continued by saying, the aarti of Maa Saryu is performed every day. At Shringverpur, where the SP was facilitating encroachment in the name of Waqf, the BJP Government built a grand statue and memorial depicting the meeting of Lord Ram and Nishadraj. The SP leaders should visit and see that Shringverpur has reached new heights of beautification.

He said, the Congress and the SP created obstacles in the construction of the temple and questioned the very name of Lord Ram. They had bullets fired at Ram devotees. But after the double-engine government came to power, the Ram Mandir was built. Everyone visiting Ayodhya now leaves deeply moved. Bhakti Path, Dharma Path, Ram Path, and Janmabhoomi Path are becoming Ayodhya's identity. In place of single-lane roads, there are now four-lane and six-lane roads. Air, rail, and road connectivity are giving Ayodhya a new identity. Bikapur, Rudauli, Milkipur, and Gosainganj are also benefiting.

The CM stated, "The double-engine government has worked continuously while remaining within the bounds of propriety. Before 2017, people looked at us with suspicion, but today, wherever the people of Ayodhya and Uttar Pradesh go in the country or abroad, they are treated with respect. Ayodhya is now witnessing an extraordinary confluence of development and heritage. What could not be achieved in 500 years is now being accomplished by Ayodhya."

He further informed, saints, kings, princes, and every section of society struggled for the liberation of Ram Janmabhoomi. Those who used to say that not even a bird could flap its wings should now see that lakhs of devotees are coming to Ayodhya for darshan.

The CM expressed gratitude to the large gathering despite the adverse weather. He said, "It has been raining continuously here since yesterday and the day before. I was concerned whether people would be able to come because of the rain, but despite the challenge posed by the weather, they came, because the spirit of fighting adverse circumstances is the true identity of Ayodhya."

On the occasion, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, MLAs Ramchandra Yadav, Abhay Singh, Chandrabhanu Paswan, Zila Panchayat Chairperson Roli Singh, former MLA Shobha Singh Chauhan, Gorakhnath Baba, Indrapratap Tiwari 'Khabbu', BJP District President Radheshyam Tyagi, Metropolitan President Kamlesh Srivastava, and others were present. Bikapur MLA Dr. Amit Singh Chauhan welcomed the guests.