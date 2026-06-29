Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Accelerates Wetland Conservation In UP, 101 Sites Notified Across 26 Districts

Uttar Pradesh government expands wetland conservation drive as officials review notification and demarcation of ecological sites across the state. | File Pic

Lucknow, June 29: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is consistently working towards the conservation and development of wetlands across the state. The process of identifying, demarcating, and notifying wetlands under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 is progressing at a rapid pace.

Statewide notification progress

According to a presentation made before the Chief Secretary, 101 wetlands across 26 of the state's 75 districts have been notified so far. These include wetlands in Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur, Barabanki, Maharajganj, Prayagraj, Agra, Saharanpur, Kushinagar, Unnao, and several other districts. Together, these wetlands cover an area of approximately 2,750 hectares.

In addition, the government has received proposals from 36 districts for the notification of 44 more wetlands.

Role of wetlands highlighted

Wetlands are much more than ponds or lakes. They are an integral part of the natural ecosystem. They provide drinking water, help maintain groundwater levels, support irrigation, reduce the impact of floods and droughts, promote fisheries and other livelihood opportunities, and serve as safe habitats for birds and wildlife. They also play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Boundary demarcation work

The Yogi Government is also ensuring the scientific demarcation of wetland boundaries to prevent encroachments and strengthen conservation efforts. Boundary demarcation has already been completed at 14,562 locations across all 75 districts of the state.

Ramsar recognition push

The government is also working to secure international recognition for Uttar Pradesh's major wetlands. To achieve this, the required documentation, maps, photographs, and other technical information are being prepared in accordance with Ramsar Site criteria, enabling a greater number of the state's wetlands to gain global recognition.