UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' & India's First Air Shed-Based Clean Air Project On Environment Day | File pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' mega plantation campaign and unveiled a series of environment-focused initiatives, including India's first Air Shed-based Clean Air Management Project, on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Emotional Appeal

Addressing a gathering after planting a camphor sapling at the Kukrail Range of the Awadh Forest Division, Adityanath urged every citizen to plant a tree in their mother's name, saying mothers hold the most special place in everyone's life.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reminded citizens of their responsibility towards their mother and motherland. That is why the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign has been dedicated to mothers. Since a mother is dearest to everyone, every citizen should plant a tree in her name and contribute to this campaign," he said.

Medicinal Forest

The chief minister also established the Maharshi Charak Medicinal Forest during the programme. More than 200 saplings were planted simultaneously in his presence. Forest Minister Dr Arun Kumar Saxena planted an amla sapling, Minister of State for Forests K.P. Malik planted a neem sapling and BJP MLA O.P. Srivastava also planted an amla sapling.

Highlighting environmental challenges, the chief minister said climate change has resulted in erratic weather patterns, excessive rainfall and droughts, affecting both humans and nature.

Plastic Ban Call

"The crisis is largely human-made, and therefore it is humanity's responsibility to find solutions," he said, urging people to avoid activities that damage the environment and actively participate in conservation efforts.

He called for the elimination of single-use plastic, appealed to citizens not to dump plastic waste in public spaces and water bodies, and stressed the need to conserve every drop of rainwater.

Air Shed Innovation

The chief minister also urged people to plant at least one tree on every important occasion and protect existing green cover. He said Uttar Pradesh has planted more than 242 crore saplings over the past nine years and would continue expanding its green footprint through the ongoing campaign.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath launched the Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Management Project at a programme held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. The ₹2,741 crore project, supported by the World Bank, is being described as India's first Air Shed-based initiative aimed at tackling air pollution through a regional approach.

During the event, World Bank official Anne Janet Glover and UP CAMP Chief Executive Officer B. Chandrakala handed over the memorandum of understanding related to the project in the chief minister's presence.

Adityanath also launched the official logo and website of UP CAMP and released a short film showcasing the agency's work. He unveiled the logo for the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Plantation Campaign 2026', which aims to plant 35 crore saplings across the state, and also launched the mascot of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

The chief minister launched a compilation on the notification of 100 wetlands in Uttar Pradesh and unveiled the state's Wetland Portal. It was also announced that Gulra (Ken Nala) in Shravasti would be developed as a Biodiversity Heritage Site.

A major highlight of the event was the recognition of Surha Tal in Ballia as India's 100th Ramsar Site and the 13th Ramsar Site in Uttar Pradesh. Forest Minister Dr Arun Kumar Saxena presented the Ramsar certificate to the chief minister. Adityanath also released a booklet and commemorative docket on the Ramsar sites of Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister also honoured six gram pradhans representing villages associated with the state's wetland conservation initiative. A total of 100 gram pradhans were recognised for their contribution to wetland protection and environmental conservation efforts.