Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government’s Industrial Push More Than Doubles UPSIDA Factory Registrations, Creates Over 50,000 Jobs

Rising factory registrations and new sector-specific industrial parks are expanding investment and employment opportunities across Uttar Pradesh | File Photo

Lucknow, October 8, 2026: Yogi government is working to establish Uttar Pradesh as a major industrial and investment hub in the country. With the expansion of prepared industrial land, better connectivity, plug-and-play facilities, and sector-specific industrial parks, the state is rapidly creating new opportunities for investment and employment. As a result, factory registrations in UPSIDA industrial areas have more than doubled over the past three years.

Compared with around 1,400 factory registrations in 2022-23, the number rose to about 3,300 in 2025-26. These industrial activities have so far generated more than 50,000 jobs. UPSIDA ACEO Diksha Jain said this growth reflects manufacturing expansion in the state and UP’s growing appeal to investors.

Industrial Expansion Beyond NCR

In line with the Yogi government’s policy of balanced regional industrial development, UPSIDA is now strengthening the industrial base beyond NCR in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand as well. New industrial areas are being developed in Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar and Lalitpur. A dedicated pharmaceutical park is being developed in Lalitpur. At the same time, around five new industrial areas have also been approved around expressways and major highways.

An industrial land bank of more than 55,000 acres supports this expansion. Around 2,000 acres of developed land are currently available for industrial use. Along with the new industrial areas, the old industrial estates are also continuously strengthening roads, drainage, and other basic facilities. According to UPSIDA ACEO Diksha Jain, land alone is not sufficient for industries. Reliable infrastructure, better connectivity and a conducive industrial ecosystem are essential. In this direction, land allotment and approval processes are becoming more transparent and convenient, along with plug-and-play facilities.

Sector-Specific Parks Planned

Taking forward the Yogi government’s sector-specific industrial development policy, UPSIDA is developing dedicated industrial parks for various sectors. Specialized infrastructure is being developed at the Lalitpur Pharma Park to attract major pharma companies and related manufacturing units. Special emphasis is being placed on the potential of the auto and auto-component industry in the Bhara Pachpera Industrial Area of Pilibhit. Given its proximity to the SIDCUL Industrial Area of Pantnagar, the government is preparing a strategy to attract auto-component and manufacturing investment here.

Similarly, Baheri is developing a food processing park, and Kumbhi, Lakhimpur Kheri, is developing a bioplastic park. These sector-specific parks are expected to boost employment and economic activity by connecting local resources, skills, and market potential with industry.

Technology To Support Investors

UPSIDA is using technology extensively to make land available to investors quickly and facilitate industrial projects. Digital platforms such as the ERP system, AI-based analytics, drone monitoring, online auctions, and ‘One Map’ are enhancing transparency and efficiency in land management and the investment process.

In line with CM Yogi Adityanath’s resolve to make UP a trillion-dollar economy, this expansion by UPSIDA is an important step towards establishing the state as a strong manufacturing hub. With modern industrial infrastructure, sector-specific parks, and an investor-friendly system, the state is gaining momentum in new investment, employment, and production, while also strengthening balanced industrial development from western Uttar Pradesh to Purvanchal and Bundelkhand.