UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hands Police Appointment Letters To 470 Athletes, Targets Samajwadi Party Over Recruitment | X

Lucknow, October 08: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 470 sports talents selected under the skilled sportsperson quota in Uttar Pradesh Police at the Lok Bhavan auditorium. During the program, the Chief Minister highlighted the players' achievements, the government’s commitment to sports, and the transparent recruitment process, while launching a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party.

He said, "Earlier, one family had control over jobs for youth in the state and one needed ‘Saifai or recommendation’ to get a job, whereas today neither recommendation nor money works in appointments. Today, only the player’s talent and hard work are being rewarded. Earlier, it was the ‘Pradesh Dubaao Alliance,’ and now there is an NDA government. NDA means ‘Naukri Denge Alliance’. Those players who proved their talent through their hard work are being appointed on the same basis."

The Chief Minister said that earlier, youth in the state faced an identity crisis, and their jobs were looted. A player would sweat it out on the field. He had no time to seek recommendations. For this reason, he could not get a job. Before 2017, during the Samajwadi Party government, many disruptive elements received protection. The SP had nurtured 10 lakh goons in the state. They threatened the safety of daughters. They spread riots and disorder and encroached upon the land of the poor. In contrast, our government has given Uttar Pradesh a new identity by providing government jobs to 10 lakh youth.

He informed, "When the Samajwadi Party talks about the appointment of youth, it is laughable. It seems as if a crocodile swimming in water is preaching peace. One has to beware of such crocodiles. Play extensively, sweat extensively, and set new records. Do not worry about jobs; we have a policy that ensures you will get one. No one can delay your promotion, and if anyone does so, we will delay him instead."

The Chief Minister said that youth should beware of liquor and SP. The two complement each other, and both have ruined the state. The government’s sports policy aims to promote good players and give them respect and opportunities. Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was known for discussions about various scams, including mining, recruitment, and the riverfront. In contrast, today the state is known for the Sports University in Meerut, sports colleges and Centers of Excellence in every division, One District-One Product, One District-One Medical College, and the medals won by players. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Bharatiya Janata Party has set records not only for winning elections but also for winning medals.

Referring to the 107 medals won by Indian players at the Asian Games, he described it as the highest record so far and called upon players to create new records.

He stated, "The Prime Minister personally interacts with players, pays attention to their facilities, and calls players who perform well in the world to encourage them. At one time, India’s identity was associated with scams in the Commonwealth Games, but today India’s players return with medals for the country. Similarly, earlier the state’s identity was linked to crime and disorder, but today UP’s identity is being built on the medals won by its skilled players. There is a difference between murder and medal; one gives recognition while the other destroys recognition."

The Chief Minister told the players receiving appointment letters that their ‘jersey to uniform’ journey had begun today. The discipline, teamwork, hard work, and dedication they showed in jerseys are equally expected of them in uniform. Among the 470 newly appointed players, 303 are men, and 167 are women. A total of 295 players have been selected as Constables in Civil Police, including 148 men and 147 women. 43 men and 20 women were selected as Sub-Inspectors in Civil Police, while 132 players were selected as Constables in PAC.

He asked the players whether anyone had demanded money from them during the recruitment process. Did anyone need to seek a recommendation? The appointment letter they receive today is neither a favor from the government nor benevolence from the Chief Minister, but the reward for their sweat and hard work.

The Chief Minister said, "Before 2017, there was no provision for direct recruitment of players in the police or any other department. His government began directly appointing players in various departments, alongside the police recruitment process. So far, appointment letters have been given to around 1000 players through direct recruitment."

He added that, in addition, the process of issuing appointment letters to 1470 players has moved forward, and the selection process for 555 players has also begun. The CM said that standing up after a defeat, preparing again, struggling, and ultimately returning with a medal matters more than winning in life.

The CM said that he asked a player what had inspired him to win the medal. The player said that he won the gold medal because his goal was to become a Deputy SP in the Uttar Pradesh Police. Just as Arjuna’s aim was fixed on his target, that player’s goal was also the post of Deputy SP, and he won a medal for the country to achieve his goal. So far, the government has given the Deputy SP post through direct recruitment to seven skilled players who have won medals at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games.

He further added, "Hockey player Lalit Upadhyay was given the post of Deputy SP by the government after India’s hockey team won a medal at the Olympics. Raj Kumar Pal's family in Ghazipur was extremely poor, but his talent and hard work earned him an Olympic medal. The government also gave him the post of Deputy SP."

The Chief Minister said, "The government has so far provided more than ₹200 crore in incentive money to skilled players from the state who have won medals for Uttar Pradesh at the Olympics and other competitions. At one time, life in Uttar Pradesh was limited to the period between sunrise and sunset. People did not feel safe either before that or after that. The state's sports infrastructure was also in poor condition. After the government was formed in 2017, a campaign was launched against the land mafia."

He added, "Illegal encroachments on the land of the government, poor people, traders and public places were removed. Around 64,000 hectares of land were freed from illegal encroachment. Today, the same land is being used to develop sports facilities at the village, block, district, and state levels. Sports grounds, mini stadiums, stadiums and international stadiums are being developed in the state."

CM further said, "Sports colleges are being developed in every division. Centers of Excellence for different sports are being established in these, where international-level practice facilities, trained coaches and the required team are available."

CM Yogi stated, "If anyone can become the biggest brand ambassador against drugs, it is a player. No one can understand better than a player the price that drug abuse makes an individual, family and society pay. Every player should join the campaign against drugs. More than 1400 skilled players have joined the UP Police. These players should adopt one or more villages and visit at least once a week to conduct sports activities. Just as women beat police officers visit a village once a week, police players should also go to villages and connect youth with sports."

The Chief Minister also commented on the growing reel culture among youth. He said today’s youth waste hours on reels. Reels get likes, but the sports field gives you life, a new life. Now they have to decide whether they want only likes or real achievement in life. Today’s appointment is the beginning of a new life. With good performance, regular practice, and self-improvement, players will also see new opportunities for promotion and progress.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Receiving an appointment does not mean that the players’ sporting journey has ended. Before 2017, the state's law-and-order situation had collapsed. Today, the state’s improved law-and-order situation is being discussed across the country. Earlier, players did not get the opportunities they deserved. Now, there are opportunities for government jobs for players returning after winning medals."

Minister of State for Sports Girish Chandra Yadav said, "The Chief Minister has increased the prize money for players by more than two and a half times. Along with implementing the Sports Policy-2023, the government established the Eklavya Khel Kosh for economically weaker players. The government has decided to open sports colleges in every division. The construction of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut has been completed, and its inauguration is to take place."

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said, "950 skilled players have been recruited from 2022 till now. Fourteen out-of-turn promotions have been given to the posts of Inspector and Dalnayak, 59 to the posts of Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander, and 440 to the post of Head Constable. He said that the discipline gained through sports and the ability to take decisions under pressure would be useful in police service."

The program screened a short film about the players' struggles. It also featured Gudiya from Chhechhua village in Bhadohi, who won a national medal in the 400-meter hurdles. The players receiving appointments expressed their resolve to serve the public wearing khaki.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Department Girish Chandra Yadav, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Sanjay Prasad, Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board S.B. Shiromani, Director General of Police, PAC Alok Singh, along with senior officers of Uttar Pradesh Police, skilled players receiving appointment letters and their parents were present.